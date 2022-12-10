Child and a dozen cats removed from Blosser Road home after search

LOGAN – A woman was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with child endangerment, and a 7-year-old child was removed from the home by state welfare officials, after Hocking County Sheriff’s deputies searched the Blosser Road residence and allegedly found it filled with domestic animals and in an uninhabitable condition. Authorities reportedly seized 12 cats from the home, which were turned over to the Hocking County Humane Society.

Facing a third-degree felony endangerment charge is 38-year-old Jennifer N. Smith. Online records of the Hocking County Municipal Court indicate that Smith made an initial appearance there on Dec. 6, when she pled not guilty and her bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety, later modified to a $15,000 recognizance bond.

According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, on Oct. 30 sheriff’s Detective David Wright, who serves as the county’s dog warden, got an anonymous complaint regarding the welfare of a female child living at a Blosser Road residence, and a request for a welfare check at the home. The girl had reportedly told someone that there were more than 20 cats living inside the home.

A sheriff’s deputy visited the residence on Nov. 3, the report says, and spoke with Smith. During the visit the officer reportedly observed “numerous cats and several canines,” which appeared to be in good health, but also observed that the home was “riddled with trash and was in a deplorable condition,” and detected a strong odor that he thought smelled like a decomposed carcass and/or raw sewage.

Smith refused to let the officer come in the home, the report alleges, and told him she did not have tags for the dogs because she could not afford them.

On Dec. 2, the report says, Wright spoke with an investigator from South Central Ohio Job & Family Services, who reported that Smith had repeatedly refused to allow investigators and Children Servicies personnel to enter her home. Acting on a request from the SCOJFS investigator, Wright on Dec. 5 obtained a search warrant for the home. The same day he went to the home to execute the warrant, accompanied by other sheriff’s officers, the SCOJFS investigator, an inspector from the county health department, and an investigator from the county humane society.

When Smith was told the officials were there to execute a search warrant, the report alleges, she “became insistingly disorderly and failed to cooperate,” which led to her being detained and placed in a sheriff’s cruiser.

Officers then entered the home and cleared it of three other adults, the report says. The officials allegedly found the home “deplorable and not habitable… infested with cockroaches, fleas, and other bugs,” and observed more than 20 cats, two dogs, and a rabbit inside the residence.

“The floor of the residence was covered in feces and trash,” Wright alleges in his report. “The smell and stench of urine/ammonia, feces, and rotting trash or possibly sewage was very strong and incapacitating. I required all assisting staff that reentered the home to wear protective masks.” One of the adults at the residence told officers that the home did not have heat due to the heating ducts being rotted or broken and that the residents were using space heaters.

Jennifer Smith was arrested and transported to the Fairfield County Jail and booked on a child endangerment charge. The SCOJFS officer “quickly ruled that the home was not suitable for any child,: and the agency was granted an ex parte/protective order granting it custody of the 7-year-old girl.

The health department investigator set a 30-day deadline for the residents to make the residence “a suitable and livable habituation” that would pass a health department inspection. The investigator granted permission for four cats, two dogs and the rabbit to remain in the home, but 12 cats were surrendered to the humane society investigator.

When contacted Thursday, the humane society reported that the dozen cats were all still in the care of a veterinarian.

