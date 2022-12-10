ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate judiciary committee advances nomination of Michael D. Black as U.S. marshal

The Logan Daily News
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) applauded the Senate Judiciary Committee’s bipartisan vote to advance Michael D. Black’s nomination to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio and urged his quick consideration by the full Senate. Brown and Portman recommended Black to the president for nomination.

“I applaud my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee for their vote to advance Michael Black’s nomination to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, and I look forward to his swift confirmation by the full Senate,” said Brown in a news release. “Black’s commitment to helping others combined with his diverse experience as a law enforcement officer make him uniquely qualified to serve and carry out the law as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio.”

“I am pleased the Judiciary Committee has voted to advance Michael D. Black’s nomination to serve as the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio,” said Portman. “Mr. Black has dedicated much of his life to law enforcement and serving Ohioans, and I know that, if confirmed, he will continue this tradition of dedicated service.”

The Southern District has office locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton and serves more than five million Ohioans in 48 counties.

Michael D. Black has been the director of protective services for OhioHealth Corporation since 2021. Previously, he was deputy director and director of investigations and security at the Ohio Lottery Commission from 2019 to 2021, and he was senior manager for global physical security and safety operations in the Global Security Office at Symantec from 2018 to 2019.

Black previously served in the Ohio State Highway Patrol from 1989 to 2018, retiring as assistant superintendent and lieutenant colonel of operations. Black held various other roles with the Ohio State Highway Patrol including major and commander of the Office of Criminal Investigations from 2012 to 2017; captain and Columbus district commander from 2011 to 2012; staff lieutenant from 2004 to 2008; lieutenant from 1999 to 2004; sergeant from 1998 to 1999; academy sergeant from 1994 to 1998; and trooper from 1989 to 1995. Black is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

