Washington County, OH

Public comment period opens for long-range transportation plan

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 4 days ago

MARIETTA – Buckeye Hills Regional Council is seeking public comment on the Long-Range Transportation Plan for Southeast Ohio. Buckeye Hills Regional Council is designated by the Ohio Department of Transportation as the Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO) for Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, and Perry counties and parts of Washington County. It is the responsibility of the Buckeye Hills Regional Council RTPO to update the region’s Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) on a five-year cycle.

The LRTP guides the region’s planning for a 20-year horizon for multiple modes of transportation, including but not limited to automobiles, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, freight, air, and maritime travel. The LRTP provides a comprehensive overview of the state of the region’s transportation system, the future needs of the system, and recommendations to improve the system.

A draft of the updated LRTP, as approved by the Transportation Advisory Committee on December 6, 2022, is available online at buckeyehills.org/lrtp-public-comments.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council invites the public to review the LRTP and the accompanying appendices and to provide comments and feedback at the link above. Comments may also be submitted by email to Melissa Zoller, transportation manager, at mzoller@buckeyehills.org or by phone at 740-374-9436. The public comment period ends Jan. 20, 2023.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.

