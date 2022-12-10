Three things to know

School district thanks auditor. The Logan-Hocking Schools Board of Education recently adopted a resolution thanking Ken Wilson, the outgoing Hocking County auditor, for his many years of public service, including his help on getting bond issues passed for the district. Learn more on page A5.

Transportation plan up for review. Buckeye Hills Regional Council is seeking public comment on the Long-Range Transportation Plan for Southeast Ohio., which guides the region’s planning for multiple modes of transportation, and includes recommendations for improvement. Learn more on page A6.

Remembering an infamous day. Pearl Harbor Day was honored on Wednesday, as local veterans and others gathered at the Falls Mill Bridge to pay annual tribute to the many Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Learn more on page B2.