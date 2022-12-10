USDA Invests $11.2 million to expand opportunities for rural Ohio businesses

COLUMBUS – U.S. Department of Agriculture Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken on Friday announced that the department is investing $11.2 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses, and entrepreneurs in Ohio.

“Rural Ohio is critically important to our nation’s economy,” McCracken said in a news release. “The investments we’re announcing today demonstrate USDA’s commitment to the rural businesses that are creating jobs and increasing new and better market opportunities across Ohio.”

The funding will help keep resources and wealth made by rural people right at home through affordable financing and technical assistance. It will help rural Americans start businesses and allow small business owners to grow. It will also open the door to new economic opportunities for communities and people who historically have lacked access to critical resources and financing.

For example, in Washington County, Appalachia Ohio Manufacturers Coalition will use a $715,081 Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant to identify and create jobs. They will also train a new workforce to fill those jobs by making connections between rural Appalachian area and industry clusters that show potential for growth in the Appalachian region. Appalachia Ohio Manufacturers Coalition is focused on aligning the learning system with the needs of the business community to support economic growth and higher quality of life in southeast Ohio.

USDA is making eight awards through three programs specifically designed to create economic opportunities for people and businesses in rural areas. These programs are the Business and Industry (B&I) Loan Guarantees, , the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program, Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grants program, and the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.