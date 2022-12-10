Troy Taylor to become Stanford’s new head coach after 12-1 season with Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday’s thrilling 66-63 season ending loss to Incarnate Word in the FCS quarterfinal playoff matchup, Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor, who is joined by Hornets’ running back Cameron Skattebo and defensive lineman Jett Stanley, reacts to the emotional defeat, looks back at their special season and the accomplishments over the past few seasons.

It was announced on Saturday that Taylor will be leaving Sacramento State to become the new head coach at Stanford University.

