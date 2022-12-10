Border War men’s basketball: Lineups, TV info, tipoff time for Kansas vs. Mizzou

THE DETAILS

When : 4:15 p.m., Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena (Columbia)

TV : ESPN

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Soph. 7.0 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Jr. 21.9 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 Sr. 10.6 G 4 Gradey Dick 6-8 Fr. 15.3 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-1 Jr. 8.0 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 Kobe Brown 6-8 Sr. 14.3 F 35 Noah Carter 6-6 Sr. 12.2 G 4 DeAndre Gholston 6-5 Sr. 9.2 G 5 D’Moi Hodge 6-4 Sr. 16.7 G 10 Nick Honor 5-10 Sr. 10.0

About No. 6 Kansas (8-1):

KU leads the all-time series 175-95 according to KU records; KU leads 174-95 according to Missouri records . The Jayhawks are 67-57 versus the Tigers in Columbia and 4-4 at Mizzou Arena… KU has won two in a row, seven of eight and 12 of 14 in the series. … Bill Self is 16-4 versus MU as KU coach. 5-4 in games played in Columbia. Self also was KU coach when the Jayhawks topped MU 93-87 in an exhibition game on Oct. 22, 2017 at Sprint Center, now known as T-Mobile Center. ... This is the first KU-MU game at Mizzou Arena since the No. 4 Tigers defeated the No. 8 Jayhawks 74-71 in 2012 behind 29 points from Marcus Denmon. ...

Kansas is 8-1 or better for the fifth-straight season and 13th time in head coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons at KU. … KU scored a season-high 91 points in its last game vs. Seton Hall. … The Jayhawks swiped a season-high 15 steals against Seton Hall, the most since the Jayhawks had 15 on Nov. 11, 2011 vs Towson. … Jalen Wilson’s 21 career double-doubles put him 11th on the Kansas all-time career double-doubles list, tied with Eric Chenowith (1998-2001). …

Gradey Dick has scored in double figures in seven of nine games. ... Dajuan Harris has had five or more assists this season seven times. ... Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 21.9 points a game, which ranks 10th nationally. Wilson has 197 points through nine games, which is the second most by a player in the Self era through nine contests. Ochai Agbaji had 202 points in the same span a year ago.

About Missouri (9-0):

Mizzou’s 9-0 start marks the team’s longest winning streak to open a campaign since starting the 2013-14 season with a 10-0 record. … The Tigers are 8-0 at home following a 96-89 victory over SE Missouri State on Dec. 4. … The Tigers have recorded at least 15 steals in five-straight games for the first time in school history. MU had 14 steals in its last game against SE Missouri State. … Mizzou has won the turnover battle by at least 10 in six games this season — the same amount of times in the previous 364 games. … Noah Carter is 14 points shy of 1,000 points. …

MU, which leads the country in scoring at 93.0 points a game, has scored more than 80 points in all nine games, the only team in the country to top 80 in every game. The Tigers allow 73.8 ppg.. ... MU leads the country in steals per game (14.1) and assists per game (21.6). ... Since joining the SEC, Mizzou is 3-11 against Big 12 opponents. ... Dennis Gates is off to a 9-0 start as head coach, tying Mike Anderson (9-0, 2006-07) for fourth best start for a first-year coach at MU. Craig Ruby went 17-0 in 1920-21; Frank Haith 14-0 in 2011-12 and Walter Meanwell 13-0 in 1917-18. …

MU returned just three starters from last year’s 12-21 team. ... Five current Tigers earned all-conference honors in their respective leagues last season: Kobe Brown (second-team All-SEC), Noah Carter (second team All-Missouri Valley), Tre Gomillion (third-team All-Horizon), D’Moi Hodge (first-team All-Horizon) and Isiaih Mosley (first-team All-MVC). ... In his three years with the Cleveland State Vikings, Gates posted a 50-40 record – including a 39-19 mark the last two years and two regular-season Horizon League titles, one Horizon League Tournament championship and one NCAA Tournament trip. ... Gates was named Horizon League Coach of the Year following both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.