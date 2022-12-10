Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
The Connecticut artist behind this year’s Hannukah Forever stamp will appear at a stamp celebration and meet-and-greet in New Haven Wednesday. The 2022 Hannukah stamp was designed by Woodbridge’s Jeanette Kuvin Oren. The stamp is based on an original wall hanging the artist made from hand-dyed fabric that was appliquéd and quilted to form an abstract image of a multicolored menorah, according to a news release from the United States Postal Service.
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost
If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
Kinship adoption: Waterbury couple raising second family in their late 50s
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — “They have come such a long way,” said Sandra Santos, gazing at three children in her living room. Even though she is the mom of three grown children and a grandmom to eight, she has room in her heart for more parenting. When her niece couldn’t care for her baby, the […]
Popular Town Of Fairfield Eatery Serves Up British-Inspired Fare
For those who love British food, then a visit to a Fairfield County restaurant that serves just that is a must. Gruel Britannia, located in the town of Fairfield, has become a regular stop for lovers of bangers and mash (also known as sausages and mash) as well as foodies and online reviewers.
Alleged Severely Neglectful Dog Owner Arrested in Putnam County
The dog was found running loose on Route 52. We heard the question many times over the years, "are you a cat or a dog person?" When it comes to pets it doesn't matter which group you fall into - cats, dogs, or any living creature, nothing deserves to ever be treated like one dog from Putnam County was treated recently.
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
hamlethub.com
Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
goodmorningwilton.com
Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel
The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
milfordmirror.com
What we know, don’t know about death of Milford woman Julie Minogue, whose 'passion was her children'
MILFORD — Julie Minogue, the 40-year-old mother who police say was killed Dec. 6 inside her Salem Walk condominium by the father of her 3-year-old son, was described by her family as an avid runner and walker whose “greatest passion was her children.”. “As a single mother she...
Olde Mistick Village brings holiday cheer to shoppers
MYSTIC, Conn. — It’s the most wonderful time of year and Olde Mistick Village has been transformed into a winter wonderland to celebrate. "It’s very quaint. I love all the lights it really brings the holiday spirit in," said Brittany Buchanan of East Haven. "I love it...
Eyewitness News
EXCLUSIVE: Woman shares road to recovery story after being hit by drunk driver
THOMASTON/WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Thomaston woman said she has been putting her life back together ever since she was struck by a man who drove under the influence. Brianna Lanzara was changing a tire on the right shoulder of Route 8 in Watertown when a driver struck her and her family.
Town Of Kent Woman Accused Of Severely Neglecting Her Older Dog 'Buster'
A Hudson Valley woman is accused of animal neglect after investigators found that she "severely neglected" her senior dog. Jennifer Parrish, age 48, of Kent, was arrested for animal neglect, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division received a report on...
Brookfield, Torrington Receive Grants To Demolish Blighted Properties
For years I wondered about the abandoned property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. There has been tremendous change and a lot of progress all around the Four Corners, but this abandoned, beat up property has always been an eye sore. Your days are numbered 20 Station Road, Brookfield, thanks to a grant from good ol' Connecticut.
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car
Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car. A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said. The...
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
hamlethub.com
Southbury Police Sergeant Chris Grillo Celebrates Two Decades with Town of Southbury!
Congratulations to Sergeant Christopher Grillo for hitting the 20-year mark as a Police Officer for the Town of Southbury!. Sgt. Grillo started his career with Southbury PD on December 9, 2002, and received the TFC Tuskowski Award for overall excellence in his Police Academy training class. During his time with the PD, Sgt. Grillo has worn numerous hats and served as a Field Training Officer, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force member, Police Instructor for firearms, Taser, use of force, handcuffing & computer crimes, has received a medal for life saving, and solved (and continues to solve) numerous felonious crimes.
Department of Social Services, AT&T gift free laptops to children in New York City shelters
Mayor Eric Adams described the initiative as a plan to help students reach academic success, regardless of their background.
hamlethub.com
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
