Westport, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

CT artist behind 2022 Hannukah Forever stamp appearing at New Haven post office Wednesday

The Connecticut artist behind this year’s Hannukah Forever stamp will appear at a stamp celebration and meet-and-greet in New Haven Wednesday. The 2022 Hannukah stamp was designed by Woodbridge’s Jeanette Kuvin Oren. The stamp is based on an original wall hanging the artist made from hand-dyed fabric that was appliquéd and quilted to form an abstract image of a multicolored menorah, according to a news release from the United States Postal Service.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost

If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!

Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
DARIEN, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel

The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
WILTON, CT
FOX 61

Olde Mistick Village brings holiday cheer to shoppers

MYSTIC, Conn. — It’s the most wonderful time of year and Olde Mistick Village has been transformed into a winter wonderland to celebrate. "It’s very quaint. I love all the lights it really brings the holiday spirit in," said Brittany Buchanan of East Haven. "I love it...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Southbury Police Sergeant Chris Grillo Celebrates Two Decades with Town of Southbury!

Congratulations to Sergeant Christopher Grillo for hitting the 20-year mark as a Police Officer for the Town of Southbury!. Sgt. Grillo started his career with Southbury PD on December 9, 2002, and received the TFC Tuskowski Award for overall excellence in his Police Academy training class. During his time with the PD, Sgt. Grillo has worn numerous hats and served as a Field Training Officer, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force member, Police Instructor for firearms, Taser, use of force, handcuffing & computer crimes, has received a medal for life saving, and solved (and continues to solve) numerous felonious crimes.
SOUTHBURY, CT

