Incidents with taser-like device at SPD, SRHC; Salina man cited
A Salina man was cited after he allegedly made hostile demonstrations with a weapon at two locations in the city in a matter of minutes. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the north side of the Salina Police Department where an officer was preparing her vehicle for her shift, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Pellet gun possible used in east Salina window shooting
An 80-year-old man returned from a weekend away to find that someone had shot a front window at his home in east Salina. Sometime between Saturday and Monday, someone shot a small hole in the front glass of a residence in the 700 block of Victoria Heights Terrace, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is possible that the shot came from a pellet gun, he said.
Police investigating damage to Salina McDonald's menu board
Police are looking for surveillance video after someone damaged a drive-through menu board at a Salina McDonald's. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, someone used a rock or other object to damage the electronic drive-through menu board at McDonald's, 701 S. Broadway.
Salina man jailed on past Riley County warrants
A Salina man with past criminal charges in Riley County was jailed over the weekend on several outstanding warrants. According to RCPD, 28-year-old Aaron Noonan was arrested Friday on a warrant for probation violation, stemming from his arrest for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. The charge comes from a November 2019 incident where Noonan allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the 400 block of Fremont Street.
Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest
While the team expressed optimism for its future with the sale expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Wichita City Council addressed concerns. Crews in Washington County report progress in cleanup from historic oil spill. Updated: 11 hours ago. About 14,000 barrels of oil spilled from...
Salina Police Log 12-12-22
A woman from Geneseo was transported to the hospital to be treated for facial injuries and later arrested on DUI charges after a single car crash on Friday afternoon around 4:35pm. Police say 35-year-old Abagale Hill lost control of her 2008 Buick Lucerne, driving through a yard in the 800 block of Plaza Drive and smashing into a tree. Hill is also facing numerous traffic charges.
Man arrested after high-speed chase in north Salina
A Salina man was arrested after leading police on a chase through part of north Salina Saturday evening. An officer noticed a black Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle with an expired license plate traveling westbound in the 600 block of E. Elm Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer was able to catch up to the motorcycle in the 400 block of N. Front Street and witnessed it run stop signs at the intersections of N. Front Street/E. North Street and N. Santa Fe Avenue/E. North Street, he said.
Junction City man jailed following police chase that ends in fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended when a car fleeing from officers crashed and burst into flames early Sunday afternoon just south of Milford Lake in Geary County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday on K-244 highway near N. Gfeller Road. According to...
Salina man arrested in connection for failure to appear, probation violations
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind Riley Co. bars after he was arrested for failure to appear and probation violations stemming from two separate incidents. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that Aaron Noonan, 28, of Salina, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, on two Riley Co. warrants.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 13
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Michael Leon; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Ellison, Christian...
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in NE Kansas
A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County.
Police: Kan. drug suspect coaxed out of bathroom before arrest
SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities arrested two suspect on drug allegations after one refused to exit a convenience store bathroom. Just before noon Thursday, A police officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue in Salina saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
11-year-old battling terminal cancer made honorary McPherson police officer
McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - McPherson police have sworn in DJ Daniel as an honorary officer to raise awareness for childhood cancers. The 11-year-old is currently battling terminal brain cancer. His goal is to join 758 law enforcement agencies. He was sworn in by McPherson Police Chief Golden while at the...
Revised Burn Resolution Presented to Reno County Commissioners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A new burn resolution was presented to Reno County Commissioners Tuesday that would impose more stringent requirements on stand-alone brush pile burns. The resolution was brought about by the large wildfires west of Hutchinson earlier this year. Under the proposal, burn permits for stand-alone brush piles...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 3-9
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DAVIS, NICHOLE LYNN; 35; Herington. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
McPherson City Commissioners Move Forward with Lakeside Park Bank Restoration
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Phase I of the Lakeside Park bank restoration project can now move forward following action taken by the McPherson City Commission Tuesday. Initial steps for a second phase were also approved. Commissioners agreed on a change order with Chronus, LLC, adding the nearly $348,000 project to...
Police identify woman, 63, who died in collision in Park City on Tuesday morning
The woman was from Valley Center.
Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
Scott Conklin, Well-Known Spokesman for Conklin Cars, Dies at 62
Scott Conklin, the face of Conklin Cars in numerous commercials, has died. He was 62. Conklin passed on Thursday, Dec. 8th at Hospice House in Hutchinson surrounded by family. He took over advertisements for the family’s business in 2005 following his father, Stuart “Joe” Conklin’s, passing. Conklin served in a leadership role for the business for roughly 40 years.
