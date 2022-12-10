Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Nigel Farage believes Duchess Meghan will 'dump' Prince Harry eventually
Prince Harry is being "used" by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for wealth, according to Nigel Farage. The former Leader of the UK Independence Party and the Brexit Party believes the former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying into the British Royal family in 2018 - has been faking her love for her spouse just to make her self "rich", and he believes she will "dump him" once she gets what she wants.
Iman gets real about aging: ‘For me, it has never been a problem’
Iman is a “Rebel, Rebel” when it comes to embracing aging. The supermodel and founder of Iman Cosmetics is comfortable in her own skin at 67, and doesn’t care about trying to turn back the clock like many of her fashion-industry peers. “I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older. A friend was telling me there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings,” Iman told British Vogue in her new cover story published Wednesday. The legendary catwalker called the obsession with youth a “very Western mentality” and joked, “If you are worried...
Fairytale of New York hitmaker Shane MacGowan should be out of hospital by Christmas
Shane MacGowan's wife has revealed her husband should be out of hospital soon. The Pogues frontman was rushed to hospital on December 2, where he has been receiving treatment for an infection, and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke has revealed doctors are hoping to discharge him as soon as today (14.12.22).
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
