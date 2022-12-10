Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
John Cena and Jason Momoa to lead action-comedy Killer Vacation
John Cena and Jason Momoa are set to star in the action-comedy 'Killer Vacation'. The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor and the Hollywood star are leading the Warner Bros. flick, Deadline reports. Further details are slim at this time, however, Mark and Brian Gunn have penned the script with John Rickard and Peter...
Mara Wilson Says She Struggled With Anxiety And OCD After Filming "Matilda"
"I was always very worried from a very young age. I worried about death, I worried about sickness, I was that kind of worrier."
Ariana Grande Is Going To Be The First Guest Judge On Season 15 Of "Drag Race," And Now I Believe In God (She Is A Woman)
The only tears I have left to cry are tears of joy because this is the best news I've heard in forever. Let's gooooooooooooooo.
The college student tracking Elon Musk's jet lashes out after Twitter bans his account. He says he'll keep posting.
Jack Sweeney said he's more motivated than ever to keep sharing Elon Musk's jet data on other sites. Twitter banned his personal account Wednesday.
Daniel Craig to star in Queer
Daniel Craig is set to star in 'Queer'. The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is attached to star in director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaptation of William S. Burroughs' seminal 1985 novel of the same name, Deadline reports. 'Queer' follows the self-conscious and insecure Lee, who befriends and pursues a...
Zoe Saldana's kids still haven't watched Avatar
Zoe Saldana's children still haven't watched 'Avatar'. The 44-year-old actress starred in the 2009 sci-fi movie - but Zoe insists that her kids are still "too young" to watch the record-breaking film. Zoe - who has eight-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, and Zen, six, with her husband Marco - explained:...
Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Absolutely Perfect Texts People Sent This Year
My goodness, these are so good.
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Explains Season 2 Finale, Teases Season 3
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7, “Arrivederci.”]. The second season of HBO‘s The White Lotus aired its finale on Sunday, December 11, wrapping up the whodunit mystery in the episode’s final minutes. Now, the show’s creator, writer, and director, Mike White, is opening up about the season and what fans can expect next.
