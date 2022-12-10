Last month I asked for favorite legal thrillers, and apparently that’s not a very popular genre with readers of this column — what, you don’t all harbor secret dreams of being Diane Lockhart on “The Good Fight"? Am I alone in this fantasy of fabulous suits and husky-toned shoutings of “Objection!”? Anyway, in addition to some expected recommendations for John Lescroart and John Grisham, I was happy to learn of Joey Hartstone’s “The Local,” not least because Hartstone is a former writer for “The Good Fight.” Life is a flat circle, right?

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO