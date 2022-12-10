ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
AFP

Erdogan tells Putin to 'clear' Kurdish forces from northern Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday that it was imperative the Kremlin "clear" Kurdish forces from northern Syria. Erdogan told Putin in a phone call it was "important to clear the (Kurdish fighters) from the border to a depth of at least 30 kilometres," his office said.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
TheConversationCanada

Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia

The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
The Jewish Press

Merging Three Wars: Iran’s New Strategy to Fight the West

Iran, an infamous and longtime regional power in the Middle East, has been at war with Israel for decades. But not directly – it uses proxies like Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorist organizations to do its bidding. Presently, the Islamic Republic is undertaking a major effort to merge this proxy war with two others to strike not only at Israel, but at the West as a whole, maximizing its own gains out of it.
The Jewish Press

Azerbaijani-Turkish Military Drills Put Iran in Panic Mode

Israel threatened Lebanon last week that it would strike the Beirut International Airport in response to Iran using civilian flights to transfer weapons to Hezbollah. Meanwhile, the war of words between Azerbaijan and Iran has also escalated following joint military exercises of the Turkish and Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The joint...

