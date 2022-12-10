Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Erdogan tells Putin to 'clear' Kurdish forces from northern Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday that it was imperative the Kremlin "clear" Kurdish forces from northern Syria. Erdogan told Putin in a phone call it was "important to clear the (Kurdish fighters) from the border to a depth of at least 30 kilometres," his office said.
Putin Risks 'Financial Predicament' as War Drains Russia's Budget: ISW
Money spent to push Putin's "maximalist" agenda in Ukraine will "undermine" his "geopolitical campaigns worldwide," ISW said.
Saudi foreign minister: 'All bets off' if Iran gets nuclear weapon
DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran's Gulf Arab neighbours would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
americanmilitarynews.com
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
Putin Faces Pressure in Russia to End War With Ukraine
While support for the war appears high at home, a growing number of Russians are beginning to doubt its success.
The Jewish Press
The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over
The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Group Behind 9/11 Gets Hands on Material to Make Nuclear Bomb—Report
Al-Qaeda terrorists intercepted a shipment being delivered from Iran to a rebel group in Yemen, according to allegations made in an Israeli newspaper.
The Jewish Press
Merging Three Wars: Iran’s New Strategy to Fight the West
Iran, an infamous and longtime regional power in the Middle East, has been at war with Israel for decades. But not directly – it uses proxies like Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorist organizations to do its bidding. Presently, the Islamic Republic is undertaking a major effort to merge this proxy war with two others to strike not only at Israel, but at the West as a whole, maximizing its own gains out of it.
Russian Commander Suggests Nukes as 'Only' Option to Win War
Alexander Khodakovsky suggested Moscow could launch a nuclear strike if NATO crosses "certain boundaries" in the Ukraine war.
The Jewish Press
Azerbaijani-Turkish Military Drills Put Iran in Panic Mode
Israel threatened Lebanon last week that it would strike the Beirut International Airport in response to Iran using civilian flights to transfer weapons to Hezbollah. Meanwhile, the war of words between Azerbaijan and Iran has also escalated following joint military exercises of the Turkish and Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The joint...
Ukraine Repels Russian Assaults in Bakhmut as Battle Reaches Impasse—ISW
In the U.S.-based think tank's latest assessment, one Russian military blogger described fighting in the region as a "sluggish meat grinder."
