Nigel Farage believes Duchess Meghan will 'dump' Prince Harry eventually
Prince Harry is being "used" by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for wealth, according to Nigel Farage. The former Leader of the UK Independence Party and the Brexit Party believes the former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying into the British Royal family in 2018 - has been faking her love for her spouse just to make her self "rich", and he believes she will "dump him" once she gets what she wants.
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
The college student tracking Elon Musk's jet lashes out after Twitter bans his account. He says he'll keep posting.
Jack Sweeney said he's more motivated than ever to keep sharing Elon Musk's jet data on other sites. Twitter banned his personal account Wednesday.
Iman gets real about aging: ‘For me, it has never been a problem’
Iman is a “Rebel, Rebel” when it comes to embracing aging. The supermodel and founder of Iman Cosmetics is comfortable in her own skin at 67, and doesn’t care about trying to turn back the clock like many of her fashion-industry peers. “I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older. A friend was telling me there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings,” Iman told British Vogue in her new cover story published Wednesday. The legendary catwalker called the obsession with youth a “very Western mentality” and joked, “If you are worried...
Kate Chastain pregnant
Below Deck's Kate Chastain is pregnant. The 39-year-old reality TV star admitted it is a "dream come true" to be expecting her first child, who is due in May. She said: "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a...
Selena Gomez manifested her Golden Globes nod
Selena Gomez manifested her Golden Globes nomination. The Rare Beauty founder received a nod for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her portrayal of Mabel Mora in 'Only Murders in the Building' at the 2023 ceremony, and Selena has revealed it's been a career goal of her's for more than a decade to take home a Globes trophy.
KISS announce final UK shows
KISS have announced their final UK concerts. The glam metal icons - comprising Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer - will bow out of touring after completing their 'End of the Road’ farewell tour next year. And their last-ever UK shows have now been announced, kicking...
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
