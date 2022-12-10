Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Kate Chastain pregnant
Below Deck's Kate Chastain is pregnant. The 39-year-old reality TV star admitted it is a "dream come true" to be expecting her first child, who is due in May. She said: "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a...
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show DJ and SYTYCD dancer, dies at 40, LA County coroner says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Dick Van Dyke Turned 97 Years Old, But These Paparazzi Pictures Have Me Kinda Baffled At How The Man Is Nearly 100
Brb, eating a spoonful of sugar.
Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Absolutely Perfect Texts People Sent This Year
My goodness, these are so good.
WFMZ-TV Online
I feel like a new person, says Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer feels like a "new person" after undergoing surgeries to treat the pain caused by endometriosis. The 41-year-old comedy star spent years battling the pain caused by the condition - but Amy is now feeling much more positive after having her uterus and appendix removed. In a new documentary...
WFMZ-TV Online
Best albums of 2022
Stacker looked at all 2022 albums on Metacritic and highlighted the top 25, according to Metascore. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Party Down’ Sets Return Date as Starz Unveils First Teaser (VIDEO)
Get your pink bowties out, press your white button-up, and break out the black slacks because Party Down is gearing up for its long-awaited Season 3 return on Starz. The six-episode third season will officially kick off Friday, February 24, 2023, on Starz and the Starz app, and in anticipation of the premiere’s arrival, a new teaser and cast photo have been unveiled. Set ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team has moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott).
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
