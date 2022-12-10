Get your pink bowties out, press your white button-up, and break out the black slacks because Party Down is gearing up for its long-awaited Season 3 return on Starz. The six-episode third season will officially kick off Friday, February 24, 2023, on Starz and the Starz app, and in anticipation of the premiere’s arrival, a new teaser and cast photo have been unveiled. Set ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team has moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott).

