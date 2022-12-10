ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kate Chastain pregnant

Below Deck's Kate Chastain is pregnant. The 39-year-old reality TV star admitted it is a "dream come true" to be expecting her first child, who is due in May. She said: "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a...
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
I feel like a new person, says Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer feels like a "new person" after undergoing surgeries to treat the pain caused by endometriosis. The 41-year-old comedy star spent years battling the pain caused by the condition - but Amy is now feeling much more positive after having her uterus and appendix removed. In a new documentary...
Best albums of 2022

Stacker looked at all 2022 albums on Metacritic and highlighted the top 25, according to Metascore. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘Party Down’ Sets Return Date as Starz Unveils First Teaser (VIDEO)

Get your pink bowties out, press your white button-up, and break out the black slacks because Party Down is gearing up for its long-awaited Season 3 return on Starz. The six-episode third season will officially kick off Friday, February 24, 2023, on Starz and the Starz app, and in anticipation of the premiere’s arrival, a new teaser and cast photo have been unveiled. Set ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team has moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott).
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable

It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
