ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen finalise their divorce

Christina Ricci has finalised her divorce from James Heerdegen. The 42-year-old actress and the producer called time on their relationship two years ago, and they've now reached an agreement over their divorce. Under the terms of their agreement, Christina will be given their house in the San Fernando Valley, while...
Page Six

Iman gets real about aging: ‘For me, it has never been a problem’

Iman is a “Rebel, Rebel” when it comes to embracing aging. The supermodel and founder of Iman Cosmetics is comfortable in her own skin at 67, and doesn’t care about trying to turn back the clock like many of her fashion-industry peers. “I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older. A friend was telling me there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings,” Iman told British Vogue in her new cover story published Wednesday. The legendary catwalker called the obsession with youth a “very Western mentality” and joked, “If you are worried...
Yakima Herald Republic

Daniel Craig to star in Queer

Daniel Craig is set to star in 'Queer'. The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is attached to star in director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaptation of William S. Burroughs' seminal 1985 novel of the same name, Deadline reports. 'Queer' follows the self-conscious and insecure Lee, who befriends and pursues a...
Yakima Herald Republic

Nicolas Cage used to think he was an alien

Nicolas Cage used to think he was an alien as a child. The 58-year-old actor revealed that his father had described him as an "alien" during his early childhood and was left "shocked" when a visit to the doctor's office revealed that he in fact had a "normal skeleton" complete with human organs.
Yakima Herald Republic

Ask Matt: What’s So Funny About ‘The White Lotus’?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Yakima Herald Republic

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC’s Quantum Leap, the reboot of the ’90s sci-fi, time-traveling series of the same name, has been renewed for a second season. The original series starred Scott Bakula and the reboot stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song. The series follows Ben as he leaps from life to life, correcting mistakes of the past. Quantum Leap is NBC’s best-ever drama launch on Peacock and is the #2 new broadcast show of the season in the 18-49 demo.
BuzzFeed

20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable

It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy