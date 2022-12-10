Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show DJ and SYTYCD dancer, dies at 40, LA County coroner says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen finalise their divorce
Christina Ricci has finalised her divorce from James Heerdegen. The 42-year-old actress and the producer called time on their relationship two years ago, and they've now reached an agreement over their divorce. Under the terms of their agreement, Christina will be given their house in the San Fernando Valley, while...
Dick Van Dyke Turned 97 Years Old, But These Paparazzi Pictures Have Me Kinda Baffled At How The Man Is Nearly 100
Brb, eating a spoonful of sugar.
Iman gets real about aging: ‘For me, it has never been a problem’
Iman is a “Rebel, Rebel” when it comes to embracing aging. The supermodel and founder of Iman Cosmetics is comfortable in her own skin at 67, and doesn’t care about trying to turn back the clock like many of her fashion-industry peers. “I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older. A friend was telling me there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings,” Iman told British Vogue in her new cover story published Wednesday. The legendary catwalker called the obsession with youth a “very Western mentality” and joked, “If you are worried...
Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Absolutely Perfect Texts People Sent This Year
My goodness, these are so good.
Daniel Craig to star in Queer
Daniel Craig is set to star in 'Queer'. The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is attached to star in director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaptation of William S. Burroughs' seminal 1985 novel of the same name, Deadline reports. 'Queer' follows the self-conscious and insecure Lee, who befriends and pursues a...
Nicolas Cage used to think he was an alien
Nicolas Cage used to think he was an alien as a child. The 58-year-old actor revealed that his father had described him as an "alien" during his early childhood and was left "shocked" when a visit to the doctor's office revealed that he in fact had a "normal skeleton" complete with human organs.
Ask Matt: What’s So Funny About ‘The White Lotus’?
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at NBC
NBC’s Quantum Leap, the reboot of the ’90s sci-fi, time-traveling series of the same name, has been renewed for a second season. The original series starred Scott Bakula and the reboot stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song. The series follows Ben as he leaps from life to life, correcting mistakes of the past. Quantum Leap is NBC’s best-ever drama launch on Peacock and is the #2 new broadcast show of the season in the 18-49 demo.
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
