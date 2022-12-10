ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?

KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

New sports facility coming to former Fiesta Henderson site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site. The announcement came Tuesday, Dec.13, that a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site. The property, along with Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station,...
HENDERSON, NV
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted

The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
8 News Now

Is a front license plate required in Nevada?

With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
NEVADA STATE
WOWT

Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90

Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
NEBRASKA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 4

Gov. Spencer Cox removes bachelor’s degree requirement for state government jobs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State Governor Spencer Cox launched a “skills-first” hiring initiative as part of an effort to increase job opportunities for qualified Utahns on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The initiative would eliminate the requirement for bachelor’s degrees in employee recruitment for many state...
103.5 KISSFM

High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho

It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
IDAHO STATE
luxury-houses.net

Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe Tribe of Nevada given $305,000 grant for Tahoe Basin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The California Tahoe Conservancy has awarded a $305,000 grant to the Washoe Tribe of Nevada for work in the Tahoe Basin. The work they and the state of California will conduct includes work to improve forest and watershed health and reduce wildfire risk. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
103.5 KISSFM

39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident

A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy