School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
PHOTOS: Oregon State Football Arrives at Team Hotel for 2022 SRS Distributors Las Vegas Bowl
The Oregon State football team flew to Las Vegas and arrived at its hotel Monday afternoon ahead of the 2022 SRS Distributors Las Vegas Bowl. Met by bowl staff, an Elvis impersonator, showgirls, and a donut truck, the Beavers received a grand welcome to Nevada. Photos, provided by Al Powers...
kslnewsradio.com
Lone Mountain Nevada Temple site announced, ground broken on Torreón Mexico Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the site of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. According to a news release, the temple will be built southwest of Hickman Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas.
Colorado River states gather for Las Vegas meeting; Lake Mead and Lake Powell at 25% capacity
The century-old Colorado River Compact -- also known as the "Law of the River" -- was crafted long before the "megadrought" hit the desert Southwest.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new temple location site in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple to be built in the Las Vegas valley will be located near North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, according to a Tuesday news release. The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be built on a 19.8-acre site and marks the […]
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?
KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
New sports facility coming to former Fiesta Henderson site
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site. The announcement came Tuesday, Dec.13, that a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site. The property, along with Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station,...
Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted
The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Is a front license plate required in Nevada?
With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
Locals react to increase in crashes due to showers throughout the Las Vegas valley
Sunday's weather caused a traffic headache across the Las Vegas valley and 8 News Now spoke to locals who weighed on what they saw.
WOWT
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
news3lv.com
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
ABC 4
Gov. Spencer Cox removes bachelor’s degree requirement for state government jobs
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State Governor Spencer Cox launched a “skills-first” hiring initiative as part of an effort to increase job opportunities for qualified Utahns on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The initiative would eliminate the requirement for bachelor’s degrees in employee recruitment for many state...
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Tribe of Nevada given $305,000 grant for Tahoe Basin
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The California Tahoe Conservancy has awarded a $305,000 grant to the Washoe Tribe of Nevada for work in the Tahoe Basin. The work they and the state of California will conduct includes work to improve forest and watershed health and reduce wildfire risk. The...
18-year-old Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old Oregon woman died in a tubing accident on Saturday, December 10, after she collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley Resort. The accident […]
Fox5 KVVU
Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
Oregon health professionals say Brown’s order can ‘exacerbate’ staffing crisis
Some healthcare professionals believe that Governor Kate Brown's latest efforts to help the tripledemic are counterproductive.
Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
