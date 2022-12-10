The city of Wilmington commemorated the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre on Nov. 10, 2022. In the mid-1890s, the city of Wilmington’s government was run by the Fusionist party, a combination of the then-Republican party and the Populist party. This allowed reforms that lead to a flourishing black middle class, making Wilmington home to black businesses, schools and The Daily Record, the state’s only black-owned daily newspaper. Owned and operated by Alexander and Frank Manly, sources say The Daily Record was critical for the prosperity of the black community in Wilmington. An organization called the Third Person Project has been searching for the now-rare copies of the newspaper. They have located seven issues, three being the original paper copies and four being on microfilm.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO