Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemiaZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
carolinajournal.com
New food truck suit adds ‘unique’ property-rights angle
There’s an interesting twist in the latest legal challenge against local food truck restrictions in North Carolina. Plaintiff Nicole Gonzalez doesn’t own a food truck. Nor does she plan to get into the food truck business. Yet she still believes Jacksonville’s food truck rules violate her rights.
WECT
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though many of next year’s performers are yet to be announced, Live Oak Bank Pavilion and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater have revealed some of the musicians that music fans can make plans to see. Four country musicians and one reggae band are set to take the...
luminanews.com
Navy Week Program Sets Sail for Wilmington
Millington, TN (NNS) – The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Wilmington, N.C. during the week of April 10-16, as the fifth Navy Week of the calendar year. Wilmington Navy Week will bring between 50 and 75 Sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Wilmington. This will be the second Navy Week hosted by Wilmington and the surrounding communities. The program last visited Wilmington in 2019.
Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon found dead in Atlantic Beach, was being investigated by police
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon, a member of the Florida Board of Governors, was found dead in a vehicle outside the U.S. Post Office in Atlantic Beach. Police say the discovery was made around 8:00 pm Thursday on Mayport Road when an employee leaving the post office...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen travels down east coast on unicycle, makes stop in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Something you don’t see every day; someone traveling down the east coast on a unicycle. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018. He started with just going to work from school, which ultimately sparked his interest in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA advises homeowners to winter-ready their pipes as temperatures drop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out to prepare your home’s pipes for the cold months ahead. Winter arrives in just eight days, with the Cape Fear already seeing three nights this fall below freezing. As temperatures drop, your pipes are put at risk of freezing or...
Turtle Patrol reports 'mutilated' sea turtle in Atlantic Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol has reported that a sea turtle was "mutilated" sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Turtle Patrol was not able to respond to the call immediately because it was dark outside. When Turtle Patrol arrived Saturday morning, the turtle was dead.
“American Pickers” to visit North Carolina
BLADEN COUNTY — The American Pickers will be returning to North Carolina to film episodes of The History Channel’s “American
theseahawk.org
The 124th Anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre
The city of Wilmington commemorated the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre on Nov. 10, 2022. In the mid-1890s, the city of Wilmington’s government was run by the Fusionist party, a combination of the then-Republican party and the Populist party. This allowed reforms that lead to a flourishing black middle class, making Wilmington home to black businesses, schools and The Daily Record, the state’s only black-owned daily newspaper. Owned and operated by Alexander and Frank Manly, sources say The Daily Record was critical for the prosperity of the black community in Wilmington. An organization called the Third Person Project has been searching for the now-rare copies of the newspaper. They have located seven issues, three being the original paper copies and four being on microfilm.
WATCH: Florida officers stun suspect after shootout
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a new body cam video connected to an officer-involved shooting in May.
WECT
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
publicradioeast.org
Examiner determines bones found in suitcase during NC roadside cleanup were not human
Bones were found during a litter pickup in North Carolina on Sunday, but investigators have now determined that they were not human. The Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington environmental protection non-profit, was conducting its first litter cleanup for “Adopt-A-Highway” on U.S. 421 when two people found the bones, scattered near and inside a carry-on sized suitcase.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
North Carolina business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — After meeting with the FBI and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for the weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, […]
whqr.org
CoastLine: Wilmington is on fire with new Black power, prosperity, and self-reliance, says documentarian Christopher Everett
Most of us know the story – or at least the basics – of the only successful coup d'état in American history. The 1898 Wilmington, NC massacre perpetrated by white supremacists which killed citizens, forced elected officials from office, and drove successful Black professionals out of the city. But documentary filmmaker Christopher Everett, who produced Wilmington On Fire in 2015, is working on Wilmington On Fire Part II. He's telling a new story of Black power, prosperity, and self-reliance fueling a resurgence of a thriving African American population in the port city.
WECT
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The woman...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
luminanews.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific Named “Best Vaccine CRO”
Wilmington, NC – More major recognition for Thermo Fisher Scientific since acquiring PPD of Wilmington. The PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, has been named “Best Vaccine CRO” at the Asia Pacific Vaccine Excellence Awards 2022 organized by IMAPAC for the second consecutive year, recognizing the business’ contribution to helping customers develop safe, effective vaccines.
cbs17
1 wanted after Fayetteville felon’s bust during 130 mph chase and crash, NC deputies say
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is still wanted after a Fayetteville felon was busted following a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph over the weekend in Bladen County, officials said. The incident began Saturday when a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking for speeders along N.C....
