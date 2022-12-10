ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
carolinajournal.com

New food truck suit adds ‘unique’ property-rights angle

There’s an interesting twist in the latest legal challenge against local food truck restrictions in North Carolina. Plaintiff Nicole Gonzalez doesn’t own a food truck. Nor does she plan to get into the food truck business. Yet she still believes Jacksonville’s food truck rules violate her rights.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
luminanews.com

Navy Week Program Sets Sail for Wilmington

Millington, TN (NNS) – The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Wilmington, N.C. during the week of April 10-16, as the fifth Navy Week of the calendar year. Wilmington Navy Week will bring between 50 and 75 Sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Wilmington. This will be the second Navy Week hosted by Wilmington and the surrounding communities. The program last visited Wilmington in 2019.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen travels down east coast on unicycle, makes stop in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Something you don’t see every day; someone traveling down the east coast on a unicycle. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018. He started with just going to work from school, which ultimately sparked his interest in...
OAK ISLAND, NC
theseahawk.org

The 124th Anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre

The city of Wilmington commemorated the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre on Nov. 10, 2022. In the mid-1890s, the city of Wilmington’s government was run by the Fusionist party, a combination of the then-Republican party and the Populist party. This allowed reforms that lead to a flourishing black middle class, making Wilmington home to black businesses, schools and The Daily Record, the state’s only black-owned daily newspaper. Owned and operated by Alexander and Frank Manly, sources say The Daily Record was critical for the prosperity of the black community in Wilmington. An organization called the Third Person Project has been searching for the now-rare copies of the newspaper. They have located seven issues, three being the original paper copies and four being on microfilm.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
WILMINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Examiner determines bones found in suitcase during NC roadside cleanup were not human

Bones were found during a litter pickup in North Carolina on Sunday, but investigators have now determined that they were not human. The Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington environmental protection non-profit, was conducting its first litter cleanup for “Adopt-A-Highway” on U.S. 421 when two people found the bones, scattered near and inside a carry-on sized suitcase.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
whqr.org

CoastLine: Wilmington is on fire with new Black power, prosperity, and self-reliance, says documentarian Christopher Everett

Most of us know the story – or at least the basics – of the only successful coup d'état in American history. The 1898 Wilmington, NC massacre perpetrated by white supremacists which killed citizens, forced elected officials from office, and drove successful Black professionals out of the city. But documentary filmmaker Christopher Everett, who produced Wilmington On Fire in 2015, is working on Wilmington On Fire Part II. He's telling a new story of Black power, prosperity, and self-reliance fueling a resurgence of a thriving African American population in the port city.
WILMINGTON, NC
luminanews.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Named “Best Vaccine CRO”

Wilmington, NC – More major recognition for Thermo Fisher Scientific since acquiring PPD of Wilmington. The PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, has been named “Best Vaccine CRO” at the Asia Pacific Vaccine Excellence Awards 2022 organized by IMAPAC for the second consecutive year, recognizing the business’ contribution to helping customers develop safe, effective vaccines.
