If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 5, 2022
Sharon Virginia Shaw, 73, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Sharon was born on November 16, 1949 in Calloway County to the late Odell and Willa Dean Short Colson. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon and her husband, Paul, were members of Flint Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WHAS 11
Police respond to 'incident' at Jefferson Mall in Louisville
Video shows police armed with guns responding to incident at Jefferson Mall in Louisville on Dec. 12, 2022. // Courtesy of Austin Freeman.
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
whvoradio.com
Law License Suspension Recommended For Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling
A Kentucky Supreme Court trial commissioner has recommended to the Kentucky Bar Association that Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling be suspended from practicing law for five years following several months of testimony. The report came after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a show-cause order in May to determine...
westkentuckystar.com
Man found dead in downtown Paducah gazebo identified
A death investigation is continuing after 39-year-old Raymond Thomas Garrett IV of Joelton, Tennessee was found dead at the downtown gazebo at 2nd and Broadway on Tuesday. Paducah Police were called to the gazebo to check on a man reportedly slumped over. When officers arrived, they found Garrett unresponsive and could not get a pulse.
Kentucky man arrested after allegedly posting abuse of 2-year-old on Snapchat
Kentucky man has been charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old after allegedly posting a video on Snapchat.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion attempt on KY 58 E, arrests three suspects
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted home invasion on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield, according to a GCSO social media post. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in this area. Deputies will remain in this area for...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
