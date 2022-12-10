ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 5, 2022

Sharon Virginia Shaw, 73, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Sharon was born on November 16, 1949 in Calloway County to the late Odell and Willa Dean Short Colson. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon and her husband, Paul, were members of Flint Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
wdrb.com

Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
KENTUCKY STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Man found dead in downtown Paducah gazebo identified

A death investigation is continuing after 39-year-old Raymond Thomas Garrett IV of Joelton, Tennessee was found dead at the downtown gazebo at 2nd and Broadway on Tuesday. Paducah Police were called to the gazebo to check on a man reportedly slumped over. When officers arrived, they found Garrett unresponsive and could not get a pulse.
PADUCAH, KY

