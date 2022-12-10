Read full article on original website
Wichita State men’s basketball hopes to avoid another upset against a SWAC opponent
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State men’s basketball put together one of their best shooting performances that sailed them to an 81-63 win over Longwood. Head coach Isaac Brown pulled Jaron Pierre Jr. and walk-on Malvion Flanagan off the bench, and they made an impact. Pierre Jr. had a career day, a game-high 20 points, […]
Delta offers non-stop flight from Wichita to Sugar Bowl
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Delta Airlines is offering a non-stop flight from Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport to New Orleans for fans hoping to see the Kansas State Wildcats play in the Sugar Bowl. This is the only non-stop flight being offered by Delta between Wichita and New Orleans. The rest of their flights have layovers […]
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
Dense fog advisory in effect for central and south central Kansas
Wichita area residents began the day Sunday with fog and freezing temperatures, and a repeat is expected for Monday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Sunday night into Monday for much of western, central and south central Kansas, and the advisory extended into western Oklahoma. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, and it includes Sedgwick, Harvey, Reno, Kingman, Harper, Sumner, and Marion counties.
Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
New Exhibit to Open Wednesday at Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the opening of the Rogers Family Ferret Habitat, which will bring Black-footed ferrets to SCZ for the very first time. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Zoo will celebrate all day long with “BFF Day at SCZ” and $2 admission, discounted from the regular $3 Winter Wednesday rate.
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
West Wichita intersection to temporarily close Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An intersection in west Wichita is scheduled to close temporarily on Monday, Dec. 12. The intersection is Hoover and 21st Street North. It is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the City of Wichita. “The intersection of 21st Street & Hoover Road will […]
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big storm system heads our way, bringing a soaking rain to Virginia all day Tomorrow. While Metro Richmond will get plain rain, there will be enough cold air for some light freezing rain in our counties to the northwest of Richmond: Louisa, western Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Buckingham counties. Those are the counties covered by our First Alert Weather Day.
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
Who needs college algebra? Kansas universities may rethink math requirements
WICHITA — At most Kansas colleges and universities, students face required classes — or the proficiency tests to get out of them — to earn a bachelor’s degree. Including college algebra. It’s a long-held requirement and often daunting. About one in three Kansas students fails...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild weekend, next cold front arrives to start the week
Rain tracked across Southcentral Kansas overnight but cleared out this morning. The moisture left behind has caused portions of Central Kansas to see patchy fog this morning. Dense Fog Advisories are in place for Northcentral Kansas through 10 AM. As northerly winds usher in drier air, the fog will erode by the late morning.
Winfield building fire intentionally set
On Sunday, Winfield Fire/EMS responded to the fire at 420 E. 6th Ave. around 3:30 a.m.
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
New ER opens Tuesday at Wesley Medical Center
On Tuesday, a new emergency room will open at Wesley Medical Center.
USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
