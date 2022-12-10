ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Can Many make 5th straight championship game in 2023?

MANY, La. (KALB) - Just a few days after the Many Tigers captured the Division III State Championship, the team’s third title in nine years, many fans and players are already wondering if that success can continue to reach their 5th straight championship game. The Tigers have played for...
MANY, LA
myarklamiss.com

NBC 10 News Today: Footage of tornado damage in Union Parish

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Convicted felon arrested with pistol

A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; agents discovered over 1,000 ecstasy pills and more narcotics, reports say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, United States Attorney General announced the sentencing of a Monroe man for his role in trafficking narcotics in the Monroe, La, area. According to a release, 46-year-old Oterrance Jackson of Monroe, La., was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release […]
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy