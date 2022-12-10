Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Can Many make 5th straight championship game in 2023?
MANY, La. (KALB) - Just a few days after the Many Tigers captured the Division III State Championship, the team’s third title in nine years, many fans and players are already wondering if that success can continue to reach their 5th straight championship game. The Tigers have played for...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
kalb.com
Many’s Coach Jess Curtis joins Sportsnite after their undefeated title run
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Many Tigers’ Head Football Coach Jess Curtis joins Mary-Margaret and Elijah Nixon as he goes through the stellar night his team had as they won their third title in school history. The Tigers’ defeated the Union Parish Farmers 35-13.
KNOE TV8
Several people injured, homes destroyed after suspected tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree...
myarklamiss.com
NBC 10 News Today: Footage of tornado damage in Union Parish
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
West Monroe Police to conduct Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection checkpoint on December 16th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint from 6 PM until midnight. The checkpoint will be within the city limits and it will include multiple law enforcement agencies. Certified child safety seat technicians will also be at the checkpoint.
State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Convicted felon arrested with pistol
A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; agents discovered over 1,000 ecstasy pills and more narcotics, reports say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, United States Attorney General announced the sentencing of a Monroe man for his role in trafficking narcotics in the Monroe, La, area. According to a release, 46-year-old Oterrance Jackson of Monroe, La., was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release […]
Comments / 0