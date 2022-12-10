Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
2023 In-State RB Commits to Clemson
The Tigers added to the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday as in-state RB Jarvis Green announced a commitment to Clemson.
Swinney: Rules Sent DJ Uiagalelei into Transfer Portal
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not surprised at all by DJ Uiagalelei’s decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He said his former quarterback was a consequence of the rules.
In-state prospect picks up Clemson offer
Clemson has extended an offer to this in-state prospect. Batesburg-Leesville (S.C.) High School tight end Patrick Swygert announced that he has received a preferred walk-on offer from the (...)
Surprise Phone Call From Dabo Swinney Ends In Clemson Offer for 2023 RB Jarvis Green
2023 RB Jarvis Green has finally picked up the long-awaited offer from the Clemson Tigers.
laurenscountysports.com
A split at W.W. King
BATESBURG – Laurens Academy experienced mixed results in a Region 1-A road trip to W.W. King Academy on Friday night. The boys basketball team prevailed, 28-20, led by Buddy Baker and Andrew Codington, who each scored 8 points. Clarence Bertoli added 6, Brayden Burke 5 and Hector Rubio 1.
Laurens, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Laurens, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Spartanburg High School basketball team will have a game with Laurens High School on December 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
Son wins $200,000 while meeting dad at Upstate store
An Upstate son won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after spotting his dad's car at a convenience store and deciding to stop.
WLTX.com
Lugoff lottery winner turns small win into nice jackpot by playing again
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Lottery wins often amount to little more than a few extra dollars at best, but for a lucky South Carolina man, a little persistence paid off. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a winning ticket sold in Lugoff was actually bought with the winnings of another.
WCNC
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to Charlotte
Rock icons, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are coming to Charlotte next fall. They will be at the PNC Pavilion on Sept. 1.
WYFF4.com
Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
FOX Carolina
BHP 2022 cheer state champs
The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
verdictfoodservice.com
Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina
The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
WCNC
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
Tractor trailers destroyed after fire in South Carolina
Several tractor-trailers were destroyed after a fire Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
Rock Hill home argument turns deadly
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient. Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count...
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8
A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
