The Brownstown-St. Elmo 8th grade girls basketball team will be competing in the IESA 8-2A State Tournament’s Third Place game on Thursday and will be doing so against a familiar opponent. After beating Peoria Christian 26-16 on Saturday afternoon to earn the first state tournament win in BSE Jr. High girls basketball program history and guaranteeing a top four finish, BSE fell to undefeated Paris Crestwood 31-26 on Saturday evening in the semifinals of the tournament. That loss puts BSE into the tournament’s 3rd Place game. The Bombers opponent for that game will be a familiar area team as Nokomis would also fall in the state semifinals, suffering a 44-28 loss at the hands of Mt. Sterling Brown County. The game will serve as a revenge game for the Bombers as prior to the State Tournament, BSE had lost just once this season and it was at the hands of Nokomis on November 1. The two teams will meet at 6:00pm on Thursday at Havana High School with the winner bringing home the third place trophy and the losing team bringing home the fourth place trophy. For the Bombers, regardless of which trophy they bring home, it will be the first in BSE Jr. High girls basketball history.

BROWNSTOWN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO