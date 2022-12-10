Read full article on original website
Daily Digest | Illini WBB picks up road win; Illini offer transfer cornerbacks
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday, the university said in a statement, after he suffered a “personal health issue” at his home earlier in the day. Several reports said Leach was airlifted from Starksville to Jackson.
muddyriversports.com
Five area football standouts will participate in Illinois Shrine Bowl
QUINCY — Five area prep football standouts have been selected to play in the Illinois Shrine Bowl, taking place June 17 at Illinois Wesleyan College in Bloomington. Quincy High School cornerback Gregory Quince and Quincy Notre Dame linebacker Jackson Stratton will be on the blue squad. Central running back Isaac Genenbacher, Central center Owen Roth and Macomb linebacker Ethan Ladd will play for the red squad.
fightingillini.com
Four Illini Named AP All-Americans
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois DB Devon Witherspoon, RB Chase Brown, DL Jer'Zhan Newton, and OL Alex Palczewski were named to the Associated Press (AP) All-America Team, it was announced Monday. Witherspoon was on the first team, Brown and Newton were on the second team, and Palczewski was on the third team.
i70sports.com
BSE to Play Familiar Opponent in IESA 8-2A State Third Place Game
The Brownstown-St. Elmo 8th grade girls basketball team will be competing in the IESA 8-2A State Tournament’s Third Place game on Thursday and will be doing so against a familiar opponent. After beating Peoria Christian 26-16 on Saturday afternoon to earn the first state tournament win in BSE Jr. High girls basketball program history and guaranteeing a top four finish, BSE fell to undefeated Paris Crestwood 31-26 on Saturday evening in the semifinals of the tournament. That loss puts BSE into the tournament’s 3rd Place game. The Bombers opponent for that game will be a familiar area team as Nokomis would also fall in the state semifinals, suffering a 44-28 loss at the hands of Mt. Sterling Brown County. The game will serve as a revenge game for the Bombers as prior to the State Tournament, BSE had lost just once this season and it was at the hands of Nokomis on November 1. The two teams will meet at 6:00pm on Thursday at Havana High School with the winner bringing home the third place trophy and the losing team bringing home the fourth place trophy. For the Bombers, regardless of which trophy they bring home, it will be the first in BSE Jr. High girls basketball history.
Big changes coming to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Rumors of Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field & Stream’s potential closure have been swirling in the community, with many Champaign-Urbana residents wondering what changes are coming to these well-known stores. Josh Parsons, manager at Dick’s Sporting Goods, has confirmed that the stores are closing but was excited to share that there […]
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
WCIA
Great acts coming to The State Farm Center
The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
thefabricator.com
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
25newsnow.com
Track replacement, artificial turf among upgrades at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A historic space will see continued upgrades in Peoria, and it’s been a longtime coming. If you’ve walked the track in recent years, you would see and feel concrete peeking through the rubber, clumps of track falling off, and weeds peeking through. With...
wglt.org
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
25newsnow.com
Proposed Pekin sports complex could become new Rivermen home
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Ice could soon stick around in Pekin all year long. A proposed new sports complex would offer an indoor ice rink and multi-purpose space to attract more people to the Marigold City. With the initial steps already completed, it’s also coming with a potentially bigger purpose in mind.
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this week
If you're in the mood to try something new, you may be interested to know that a fast-growing food chain is opening a new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman shot Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An unnamed female was shot in Peoria late Monday afternoon, according to a Peoria Police Dept. press release. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Peoria police were dispatched to 1700 W. Lincoln on a report of a female shot. The victim was being transported by private vehicle to medical services. Police located the vehicle at the intersection of Adams and Maple, where she was taken to a local hospital.
chambanamoms.com
Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location
Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Bloomington leads to partial demolition of building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a building fire shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from both floors of the commercial building. The fire quickly intensified and...
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
smilepolitely.com
Willie Nelson to headline Summer Camp Music Festival
Summer Camp — Chillicothe's annual music festival — has just announced their 2023 lineup with none other than Willie Nelson and Family as the headlining act. The festival runs May 26-28 next year and alongside Nelson, the lineup includes Excision, Vulfpeck, Goose, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, and more. Returning favorites include moe. and Umphrey's McGee.
