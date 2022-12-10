Christmas Time at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock. Take a magical family getaway and dine in an igloo!. We had an overnight stay at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock this past weekend, and loved every minute. The star was definitely dinner, where we dined amid beautiful holiday decor and had the best appetizers and entrees – plus chocolate cake for dessert. The flatbread was a top favorite, as well as the apple cider with bourbon. All this was in a cozy, private chalet! Two chalets and five igloos are available for this experience, and seat 2-8 people.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO