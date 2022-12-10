Read full article on original website
nhonews.com
Snow on the way for higher elevations of northern Arizona Sunday night
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Snow is on the way early next week in northern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. A winter storm watch is in effect for Dec. 11-12 with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, and 4 to 6 inches for Grand Canyon South Rim. Grand Canyon North Rim can expect 8 to 12 inches.
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that snowfall was expected to commence in the western region of Coconino County on Sunday night and spread towards the east, becoming increasingly heavier today, on Monday.
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
ABC 15 News
Northern Arizona schools delay, cancel classes due to weather
Schools in the northern Arizona region have canceled or delayed classes due to weather on Monday. Flagstaff Unified School District: Schools will be closed, including before- and after-school activities and food service. Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff: Two-hour delay. The school will make a decision to move forward with the delay...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm dumps snow in the High Country, rain in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona’s Family First Alert meteorologists called days in advance, a major winter storm hit much of Arizona early Monday, severely impacting travel for the morning commute. It’s the perfect time to start heading up to Arizona Snowbowl! According to the National Weather Service, a...
AZFamily
Winter storm hits Flagstaff; dumping a half-foot of snow
First Alert Weather Day: Cooler temps and rain come to the Valley. Snow could be seen in the higher elevations, like the Superstition Mountain while much of metro Phoenix got drenched. The best ways to score a deal on holiday shopping. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The holiday season is...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Ranger District to Continue Pile Burns
The Flagstaff Ranger District plans to continue three pile burns located approximately 4 to 6 miles north of Flagstaff and just northwest of Mormon Lake, starting Sunday, Dec. 11 or Monday, Dec. 12, depending on weather conditions. Two pile burns associated with the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project (FWPP) are located...
SignalsAZ
Winter Storm Coming, Will Prescott Valley See Snow?
A winter storm is approaching northern Arizona Sunday, December 11th with strong, gusty winds bringing chances of winter weather to Prescott Valley and surrounding areas. According to US National Weather Service Flagstaff, snow chances will move west to east across the region from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. This system could produce significant snowfall for elevations above 3,500 feet to 4,500 feet. Additional adverse impacts from strong, gusty winds Sunday and very cold temperatures throughout much of next week are likely.
