Shimique Blizzard from Western Branch headed to North Carolina AT
Western Branch senior running back Shimique Blizzard announced he has committed to North Carolina A&T.
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from FCS TE out of Norfolk State
Michigan State is heading back to the transfer portal for a tight end contributor. This time, the transfer comes from a player out of the FCS ranks via Norfolk State. The player is Ademola Faleye, a 6-foot-7 and 235-lb. prospect. Faleye played for Norfolk State in 2021 and 2022 before hitting the transfer portal.
MEAC mourns loss of former commissioner
Charles S. Harris, the second full-time commissioner of the MEAC, has passed away. The post MEAC mourns loss of former commissioner appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Kecoughtan's Starling has kicked his way to new heights
HAMPTON, Va. — Anything involving your feet on the football field, leave to Brett Starling. At 6 ft. 6 in. with a cannon for a leg, many would describe Brett Starling as a gentle giant. “I like being called that because that way people don’t look at me and...
Several firearms found inside vehicle during basketball game at Bethel High in Hampton
Hampton Police say several firearms were found inside a vehicle during a recent basketball game at a local high school.
Missy Elliott receives her 2nd doctorate from Norfolk State University
Music icon Missy Elliott is the proud recipient of not one but two doctorate degrees. On Dec. 10, Elliott gave a memorable commencement speech for Norfolk State University’s graduation ceremony and later accepted the Presidential Commencement Medallion and an honorary doctorate. “To the Class Of 2022” May your Journey...
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia tonight
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system
2 puppies from Virginia Beach to compete in Puppy Bowl
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach SPCA, two of their alumni, Espresso and Briscoe, will be competing in the Puppy Bowl, which is set to air on February 12.
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Virginia Beach Amphitheater for 'Together Again' tour
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Janet Jackson is stopping by Virginia Beach next May as part of her "Together Again" tour with rapper and special guest, Ludacris. The Grammy Award-winning singer, actress and songwriter got her start with her family's CBS show," The Jacksons," in 1976. She's known for songs...
Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of its January 2023 opening
With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth are giving a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
Together Again: Janet Jackson stopping by Virginia Beach for 2023 concert tour
An upcoming Janet Jackson concert will have fans in Hampton Roads "scream"-ing as the Grammy-winning artist announced a local stop for her Together Again tour in 2023.
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA
A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
