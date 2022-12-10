ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from FCS TE out of Norfolk State

Michigan State is heading back to the transfer portal for a tight end contributor. This time, the transfer comes from a player out of the FCS ranks via Norfolk State. The player is Ademola Faleye, a 6-foot-7 and 235-lb. prospect. Faleye played for Norfolk State in 2021 and 2022 before hitting the transfer portal.
EAST LANSING, MI
13newsnow.com

Kecoughtan's Starling has kicked his way to new heights

HAMPTON, Va. — Anything involving your feet on the football field, leave to Brett Starling. At 6 ft. 6 in. with a cannon for a leg, many would describe Brett Starling as a gentle giant. “I like being called that because that way people don’t look at me and...
HAMPTON, VA
MadameNoire

Missy Elliott Is Degreed Up, Earns 2nd Honorary Doctorate

Missy Elliott celebrates receiving her second honorary doctorate.  The legendary and multi-talented musician was honored by Norfolk State University on Dec. 10, and delivered the keynote commencement speech to the institution’s Class of 2022.  “Two time Doctorate ‘Dr. Elliott,'” Elliott proudly penned on Instagram. “I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾. Thank you @norfolkstateuniversity for having me […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
NORFOLK, VA
The Daily South

A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA

A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA

