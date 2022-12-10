Riding your bike in the best dirt possible dirt every day? Sounds like a dream. But for Peter Jamison, the summer of 2022 came pretty close. After a winter and spring of riding and filming around his home in Utah, Jamison decided that the oncoming summer heat in May was the perfect time to initiate a cross-country migration to cooler climates. Highland, New Hampshire was where he grew up and returning to roost the berms of his local Highland Mountain Bike Park has become a sort of annual tradition, as well as hitting his favorite glassy-smooth dirt jump lines. Training the slopestyle skills on indoor wooden ramps is always a good shout on the rainy days.

