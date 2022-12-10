Read full article on original website
Specialized Cuts Global Ambassador Program
Last week, Sarah Swallow was bikepacking through a rural stretch of Baja California Sur when she got the call: Specialized was terminating her contract that ran through December 2023, effective immediately. Swallow was one of Specialized’s global ambassadors, a loosely-knit team of cyclists who provide content and other services for...
Video: Fabio Wibmer Hits Big Urban Lines in 'Street Life'
Fabio Wibmer is back with another eye-opening video part! Join Fabio, fellow trials rider John Langlois, and friends as they hit the streets of Nice, France, enjoying everything the Street Life has to offer. Fabio Wibmer's Street Life marks the launch of the Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection. Designed,...
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 9: The Final Race
After the Pinkbike Academy team have thrown every challenge possible at the athletes, they have been whittled down to just five remaining contestants. These athletes will compete in the final race for the grand prize: $30,000 and a pro mountain biking contract. Today is race day.
Spada Launches Winter Gear Range
Just in time for winter, Spada has added to its MTB apparel collection first launched at the start of the year with some items perfect for cold and wet weather riding. First up is the Topo thermal long-sleeve jersey, using a fast drying material with a fit tailored for additional coverage to keep you warm. The jersey is available in two color options with sizes from S to XXL and a price tag of £49.99.
Crankbrothers Release Stamp Street Fabio Shoe
After introducing their Stamp and Mallet shoes a few years ago, for flat and clip shoes respectively, Crankbrothers have a release a slightly more casual take on their Stamp shoe. This shoe, which has seen design input from its namesake Fabio Wibmer, is aimed at flat pedal street riders or those just wanting a more relaxed look from a pair of their mountain biking shoes.
10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy
If I'm honest about it, I'd rather finally do that Nebraskan fat bike Winter Field Test than another Pinkbike Awards article. They're a great way to highlight some standout products, people, and events of the year, sure, but they're also a group decision because it's impossible for all of us to have ridden everything. They do make sense and I'd stand by all (most?) of the picks, but it's much more fun trying to back up my own misguided opinions about what I liked over the last twelve months.
Enter To Win Schwalbe Wicked Will Tires - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
3 sets of Wicked Will 29x2.40 SuperGround Bronze Sidewall. The new Wicked Will has many faces. Whether you set out on an alpine adventure or the fast trail lap, Wicked Will is the right choice. A combination of fast rolling and exceptional grip like no other. • Fast rolling center...
Enter To Win a Smith Helmet & Glasses or Goggles - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
Two winners: One Smith Forefront 2 & Wildcat and one Iago Squad XL MTB Goggles. One winner will receive a Smith Forefront 2 & Smith Wildcat Glasses and one winner will receive the Iago Squad XL MTB Goggles (not pictured) This next generation of award-winning Smith Forefront mountain bike helmet...
Crankworx Whistler
• Flights from the winner’s nearest airport to Vancouver, Whistler's international airport. • 4-nights stay at the Aava Whistler Hotel in a Deluxe Queen room two beds, from July 27th – 31st, 2023. As one of the official hotel partners of Crankworx Whistler, let the Aava Whistler Hotel be the "Basecamp for Your Next Adventure."
Movies For Your Monday
Dillon Butcher - Watch Before You Go Riding: Shot over the course of six months, Dillon Butcher's 2022 edit is mind-meltingly good. Video: Max McCulloch. First AC: Liam Morgan. Additional shots: Calvin Huth. Special thanks: Ryan Morris, Nate Slater, Mark Matthews, and Chris Arruda. Eliott Lapotre - Lost Paradise 2:...
Video: 'Changing the Game' - Jess Blewitt at Red Bull Hardline
Jess Blewitt was the first female rider ever invited to compete in Red Bull Hardline. Take a behind-the-scenes look at her journey through the most brutal downhill mountain bike race ever created.
Video: Peter Jamison Follows the Good Dirt in 'Must Be a Dream'
Riding your bike in the best dirt possible dirt every day? Sounds like a dream. But for Peter Jamison, the summer of 2022 came pretty close. After a winter and spring of riding and filming around his home in Utah, Jamison decided that the oncoming summer heat in May was the perfect time to initiate a cross-country migration to cooler climates. Highland, New Hampshire was where he grew up and returning to roost the berms of his local Highland Mountain Bike Park has become a sort of annual tradition, as well as hitting his favorite glassy-smooth dirt jump lines. Training the slopestyle skills on indoor wooden ramps is always a good shout on the rainy days.
Video: 5 Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
There aren't many places in the world better suited to bike testing than Whistler, BC. The bike park provided easy access to a wide range of trail styles, and made it easy to get in a bunch of back-to-back laps on the five bikes we had on hand for this Field Test. We did our best to choose trails that were well suited to the bikes' intentions, although there may have been a few bonus laps in the mix in zones where you might not typically expect to see a trail bike...
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
Chromag Bikes and ‘full suspension’ almost seems like a bit of a contradiction. As a brand who built our reputation on producing only hardtail bikes for the last 19 years, we’ve become known by many as ‘The Hardtail Company’. And to be honest, our focus...
Back to the Basics: Episode 4 - Crashes Happen
As a Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
Digging through patent documents can sometimes offer hints at what we might be riding in a few years' time. Often the wacky designs don't see the light of day, but even then, it's interesting to see what ideas the bike industry's brains are working on. Here are a few that we've spotted lately.
Photo Tales: Scottish Landscapes by Bike
Let's start from the beginning. I have been to Scotland so many times, eight times already, but the only places I know by heart are Edinburgh and Glasgow airport, the Nevis Range parking area and of course the famous Fort William World cup downhill and 4X tracks because I raced there so many times.
Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Face the Efficiency Test
Pinkbike sent us to Whistler with five brand-new bikes and nothing but sunny skies and dry trails, so what did I end up doing? Climbing the same gravel road too many times, of course. We spent a ton of time on the chair lift, obviously, and we also did a lot of tricky, technical climbing while testing the bikes. This isn't any of that, however, because we also need to know how they perform when the onus is on your legs rather than your technical skills.
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
When I first laid eyes on rendered drawings of a futuristic carbon bike bound by fancy metals, my bike nerd alarm bell went off. This rig ticked all the boxes that every keyboard warrior was asking for because the carbon and 3D printed titanium front triangle captured a belt-driven gearbox and coil shock, while the alloy rear triangle looked like it came fresh out of a CNC machine. I soon learned that the bike in question was being built within the Sea to Sky and that meant we’d have to get our hands on it, but I had no idea what the First Ride would have in store for me.
Video: The Slymefoot Slide - Bikepacking in Search of England's Last Healthy Rivers
The rivers that cut paths through our land are the arteries that connect us to the wider world. From birth, we learn to love these meandering and glistening wonders that our very civilisation was found upon. Yet, English rivers, that form such a romantic and integral part of our psyche are being slowly suffocated by a potent mix of nutrients, sewage, interference and gross mis-management. They are dying, and with their death the very wonders that capture our imagination and sustain our lives will be lost forever.
