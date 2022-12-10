Fake Blood, puppets and confetti mark the 10th anniversary of ‘A Very Die Hard Christmas’ at Bryant Lake Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS -- Local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong revealed on social media Monday night she underwent neurosurgery in September to remove a brain tumor."It was just a terrifying experience," she said in a Facebook livestream. "All we could do was pray. I just had to have faith that this wasn't the end of my story." Levy Armstrong said she was having issues with blurriness in her right eye in July, so she went to an eye doctor. When that doctor couldn't identify the issue's cause, she was referred to a specialist.In September, Levy Armstrong underwent tests and an MRI, she...

