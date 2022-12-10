Fake Blood, puppets and confetti mark the 10th anniversary of ‘A Very Die Hard Christmas’ at Bryant Lake Bowl

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
mprnews.org
Revisiting a mural at the American Indian Center
A $32.5 million expansion is underway at the Minneapolis American Indian Center. The Center is at the heart of the American Indian Cultural Corridor that stretches along East Franklin Avenue. Longtime visitors may notice that a large public artwork that has been a signature of the corridor since the 1970s is currently absent.
mprnews.org
Asia Mall brings wide variety of cultures under one roof
On a Friday morning in Eden Prairie, Minn., the new Asia Mall has just opened for the day and is already busy with people ready to grab some food and do their grocery shopping. Located in a former Gander Mountain sporting goods store just off Interstate 494, organizers say Asia...
mprnews.org
‘The queerest yet’: Minneapolis gets festive with Queer Holiday Market
The final month of the year in Minnesota is filled with the classics — ice fishing, hot chocolate, snowmobiling and annual holiday markets. This year there’s a new market in town: The Queer Holiday Market. On Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16 the Queer Holiday Market hosted...
Nekima Levy Armstrong says she underwent brain surgery to remove tumor in September
MINNEAPOLIS -- Local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong revealed on social media Monday night she underwent neurosurgery in September to remove a brain tumor."It was just a terrifying experience," she said in a Facebook livestream. "All we could do was pray. I just had to have faith that this wasn't the end of my story." Levy Armstrong said she was having issues with blurriness in her right eye in July, so she went to an eye doctor. When that doctor couldn't identify the issue's cause, she was referred to a specialist.In September, Levy Armstrong underwent tests and an MRI, she...
iheart.com
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Minnesota
If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.
american-rails.com
Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide
Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
What to expect at Watershed Spa, the first communal bath house in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Last Monday evening, I trekked through the cold toward a quiet spa in Northeast Minneapolis, feeling excited, but oddly nervous. It was the night before I was set to film a story on Minnesota’s first public bathhouse, at Watershed Spa, so the spa had arranged for me to try the experience myself.
fox9.com
CrimeWatchMpls owner sues conservative think tank over embedded tweets
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The owner of a crime-tracking Twitter account in Minneapolis is accusing a conservative think tank of copyright infringement in a federal lawsuit for embedding her tweets. Shelley Leeson, who runs the @CrimeWatchMpls Twitter account, is accusing the American Experiment of infringement for embedding CrimeWatchMpls posts on...
Frey says a new work group will look to bring people back to downtown Minneapolis
With businesses continuing to move out of downtown Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey says that a new work group will look to bring the city back to its once vibrant feeling.
Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile."I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera."I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," Agnes said.It happened in a matter of seconds – and it was captured on the store's security camera. First, a man is seen...
Non-alcoholic bottle shop Marigold opens in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a first of its kind in Minnesota: a non-alcoholic bottle shop. Marigold opened on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis late this fall next door to Honeycomb Salon, both owned by Erin Flavin. "It's been a whirlwind, it's been really fun," Flavin said. The idea to open a non-alcoholic beverage shop was sparked during the pandemic, when Flavin, like many, found herself turning to alcohol. "I realized I couldn't drink anymore. There was no capacity for me to be a full-time working mother, pretty much a therapist to a lot of clients who were going through very hard times," she said.She stopped drinking...
mprnews.org
Metrodome down: Remembering Minnesota's epic 2010 snow storm
College campuses shut down. Shows were postponed. Sports stadiums, well… collapsed. It was the snow storm of Dec. 10 and 11, 2010, also called the “domebuster.” It is still considered the fifth-largest snowfall ever recorded in the Twin Cities, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
mahoningmatters.com
This mid-century modern home for sale will have you saying ‘Oh. My. Gah.’ Take a look
A fabulous example of what mid-century modern architecture is supposed to look like has landed on the market in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for $825,000, and its drool-worthy interior and exterior has a popular real estate social media page doing back flips. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was built in 1955 and designed...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded
One day in late August, a Metro Transit driver of a Route 18 bus, which runs between Minneapolis and Bloomington on Nicollet Avenue, told Leroy Mitchell to get off of his scooter-style wheelchair or disembark to make room for riders boarding an already-crowded bus. Mitchell, a south Minneapolis resident, wasn’t able to. “I said [to […] The post As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
stthomas.edu
In Our Prayers: Susan Spray ’17 MA/EdD
Susan Spray of Minneapolis, a former grant writer and director of corporate and foundation relations in the then-named Development Office at the University of St. Thomas, died at home on Dec. 5. Spray also earned a master’s degree in psychology from St. Thomas, as well as a doctorate in educational...
Man dies after SUV rolls on I-35W early Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — One man was killed and three others injured after a Chevy Suburban rolled over near Minneapolis early Monday morning. Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol said a 2005 Suburban was driving north on I-35W at a high rate of speed when it lost control just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
MnDOT: Crews are monitoring conditions and preparing for upcoming storm
MINNEAPOLIS — With a winter storm moving into the Twin Cities this week, businesses like Tom Thomson's hardware store are now hoping a potential snowstorm brings big business. "I've been here for 18 years, and the shop has been here since 1912," he said. "We sell a lot more...
Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.
