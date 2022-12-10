SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored a career-high 30 points and Washington needed a second-half run to beat Cal Poly 74-68 on Tuesday night. Washington (8-3) continued its season-long trend of being a strong second-half performer and a slow starter in the first half. The Huskies entered shooting 38% in the first half and 50% in the second. Against the Mustangs they shot 25% in the first and 66.7% in the second.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO