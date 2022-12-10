Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Turkish court sentences Erdogan rival to jail with political ban
ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A Turkish court sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to jail on Wednesday and imposed a political ban on the opposition politician who is seen as a strong potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan in elections next year.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Haley says UN's ousting of Iran from women's commission is 'bare minimum'
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says it was "embarrassing" that Iran was ever elected to a top women's commission after it was ousted on Wednesday.
Peru's new government declares police state amid protests
Peru's new government issues a 30-day national emergency declaration suspending the rights of 'personal security and freedom' amid violent protests.
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
Immigration and finding consensus on the border
As the 117th Congress comes to a close, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) are wading into one of the most hot-button issues in U.S. politics: immigrationUnder their new ...
WKRG
Taliban: Assailants attack hotel in Afghan capital Kabul
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul was attacked Monday and three of the assailants were killed, a Taliban official said. Two foreign residents were injured when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s spokesman....
WKRG
Anger in rural areas fuels protests against Peru government
ANDAHUAYLAS, Peru (AP) — The anger of Peruvians against their government is nowhere more visible than in Andahuaylas, a remote rural Andean community where the poor have struggled for years and where voters’ support helped elect now-ousted President Pedro Castillo, himself a peasant like them. Their fury is...
