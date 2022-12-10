Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Tottenham will have to pay €40m for 26-yr-old after his World Cup heroics
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has caught the attention of Premier League clubs with his performances in the World Cup so far. The 26-year-old has been exceptional for Morocco and he has been the driving force behind their run to the semifinals of the tournament. Morocco will take on France in...
Yardbarker
Former Manchester United teammate could be following Cristiano Ronaldo off of team
The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United appears to be having a ripple effect, with rumors swirling that Diogo Dalot could be the next big player to leave Old Trafford. Ronaldo's fellow countryman is coming off of an impressive showing at the World Cup, which has prompted the...
World Cup security guard falls to death at same match where Grant Wahl passed away
A 24-year-old Kenyan man working as a security guard at the World Cup in Qatar has died after suffering a "serious fall" while on duty during Saturday's quarterfinals match between Argentina and the Netherlands. According to a report by Adam Crafton of The Athletic, John Njau Kibue moved to Qatar...
Morocco fans take over 2022 World Cup semifinal vs. France
Morocco's World Cup has been historic. They are an underdog on a Cinderella run, and their fans are showing up everywhere.
Comments / 0