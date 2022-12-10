Read full article on original website
Juan Ortiz
4d ago
class of 81. very proud of my cougars. St Joseph prep is a very good team. we have to fight our hardest which I know we can do. that's how you conquered State college last week by working together as a team.
Jacob Bassham, Jai’tavius Kelly spark Chambersburg boys basketball to come-from-behind win over Central Dauphin
The Chambersburg boys basketball team erased a 6-point deficit fourth quarter deficit and rallied to defeat Central Dauphin, 47-44, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth game Tuesday night. Central Dauphin held a 36-30 lead after three quarters but Chambersburg outscored the Rams, 17-8 in the final stanza to record the victory.
Mechanicsburg boys and girls swimming teams sweep Red Land
The Mechanicsburg girls and boys swimming teams swept past Red Land in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet action Tuesday night. The Wildcat girls prevailed by a score of 141-36 and boys came out on top by a 93-72 margin. For the Mechanicsburg girls, Courtney Foose doubled in the 50...
Central Dauphin’s Sammy Widnick makes college decision
It’s been a pretty good fall for Sammy Widnick. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Middletown girls basketball posts Capital Division win over East Pennsboro
Syncere Matthews and Addie Huber scored 13 points each to pace the Middletown girls basketball team to a 54-18 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over East Pennsboro Tuesday night. Huber rounded out her night with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Ja’Laiyah Stover rounded out the scoring with 10 points and...
Red Land boys basketball downs Mifflin County 52-38 in Mid-Penn Keystone showdown
In a Mid-Penn Keystone divisional tilt, Red Land (3-2) picked up a 52-38 victory against Mifflin County. The Patriots built a 24-13 lead by halftime and didn’t allow the Huskies to claw back. Bryce Zeiders led all players with 12 points. Zeiders knocked down 9 points from beyond the...
Olivia Green’s double-double helps Central Dauphin girls hoops past Chambersburg
Freshman Olivia Green’s double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds helped lift the Central Dauphin girls basketball team past Chambersburg, 44-8, in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game Tuesday night. Green’s teammates Kennedy Cooper (11 points) and Alexis Ferguson (10 points) added double figure scoring for the Rams, who improved...
Harrisburg freshman receiver Elias Coke receives first college offer from Big 12 school
Serving as one of the bright spots of a tough state championship loss to St. Joe’s Prep on Saturday, freshman Harrisburg wide receiver Elias Coke impressed in his toughest matchup of the year. The wideout created separation consistently against a talented defensive backfield of the Hawks, hauling in a...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives third college football offer from father’s alma mater
Harrisburg freshman lineman Kevin Brown’s recruitment has started to heat up in recent weeks. But on Tuesday, he received a scholarship offer that meant as much as any will. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Brown announced on Twitter that West Virginia University,...
Cumberland Valley boys clip CD East 53-40 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth action
Cumberland Valley picked up a 53-40 victory over divisional foe CD East Tuesday. The Eagles built a 21-12 lead by the intermission and kept the Panthers at arm’s length to seal the win. The trio of Nolan Gilbert, Nolan Buzalka, and Jackson Boone combined for 37 points to power...
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Dec. 7-12, 2022
Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Marissa Gingrich pours in 26 points to lead Mifflin County girls hoops over Red Land
Marissa Gingrich poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Mifflin County girls basketball team to a 47-36 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Red Land Tuesday night. Gingrich scored the first 9 points of the second half to break open a 22-22 halftime tie. Aja Binder added 10...
Greencastle girls earn tightly-contested 41-40 win against Northern in Mid-Penn Colonial opener
In a spirited and hard-fought divisional tilt, Greencastle (3-0) clung on to a 41-40 victory against Northern Tuesday. The Blue Devils led 30-20 at halftime and held off a strong second-half comeback bid by the Polar Bears. Mia Libby led the Blue Devils with 12 points and 5 steals. Teammate...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball stars for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s boys basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Tanyon Shaull, Waynesboro – Shaull scored 14 points in a Colonial Division victory over West Perry.
Larry Onabanwo scores 26 points as Milton Hershey boys hoops takes down Mechanicsburg
Larry Onabanwo poured in 26 points to help lift Milton Hershey to a 61-53 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Tuesday night. The Spartans trailed by 2 points heading into the fourth quarter and outscored Mechanicsburg by 10 points in the game’s final 8 minutes. Malachi Thomas added 12 points...
Boiling Springs boys overcome first-half deficit to best Camp Hill 49-39
Boiling Springs trailed by five points at the intermission, but the Bubblers used a strong second half to complete the comeback and secure a 49-39 victory against Camp Hill Tuesday. The Bubblers used a 16-7 third-quarter run to take a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Brayden Richie paced the...
Hershey boys basketball erases halftime deficit and cruises past Palmyra
The Hershey boys basketball team, trailing by 3 points at halftime, held Palmyra without a field goal and to 4 second half points en route to a 55-34 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Tuesday night. The Trojans stared at a 30-27 halftime deficit, as Palmyra drained 6 first half three-point...
Red Land’s Kyler Rehm wins fan vote as Mid-Penn boys basketball player of the week
Red Land had a rough season a year ago, but there’s reason for hope this year as the Patriots are off to a solid start and Kyler Rehm has helped make that happen. Just take a look at the performance he turned in a week ago. Rehm went out...
Mason Blazer’s 26-point performance lifts Middletown boys hoops past East Penn 54-47
Middletown trailed late into the contest, but the Blue Raiders used a fourth-quarter rally to secure a 54-47 divisional victory Tuesday. The Raiders trailed 36-34 after the third quarter, but a 20-11 fourth-quarter run sealed the comeback win. Mason Blazer netted 26 points to power the Raiders. Teammate Tyson Leach...
Greencastle-Antrim boys hoops bests Northern behind Conner Wright and Jackson Eby
Greencastle-Antrim used a 25-13 third quarter run that lifted it to a 66-47 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Northern Tuesday night. Conner Wright led all scorers for Greencastle with 23 points (4-1 overall, 1-0 Colonial) and Jackson Eby added 18 more. Northern dropped to 2-1, 0-1 on the season.
Tanyon Shaull, Michael Young lift Waynesboro past West Perry in Colonial Division basketball
Tanyon Shaull scored 14 points and Michael Young chipped in with 11 more as the Waynesboro boys basketball team defeated West Perry, 60-21, Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Waynesboro is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play. West Perry is 0-3 and 0-1. Thanks for visiting...
