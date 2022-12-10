ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You

By Terry Pluto, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Deborah Robertson
4d ago

Wayne is truly a blessing from God above. I've been following him on channel 8 for many years. I've always loved and respected him as a reporter on news 8. I had no idea he was a pastor. His life goes to show you how God works in our lives. God bless you and your family Wayne. Keep doing God's work.

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

Timeline: 25 years of mayoral control over Cleveland public schools

Two generations of Cleveland school children have completed their K-12 education in a district led by an unelected school board, the only one in the state of Ohio. Since 1997, when the Ohio legislature passed a law to reorganize the Cleveland school board, the nine voting members of the board and the district’s CEO have been chosen by the Cleveland mayor.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra announces program, ticket details of 2023 MLK, Jr. Celebration Concert

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s that time of year again. Time to plan for the Cleveland Orchestra’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert. On Wednesday, the orchestra announced both the details of the event and information on how to get tickets. It said the concert will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, and that free tickets will be released Saturday, Jan. 7.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s 2nd season be viewed? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost another linebacker on Tuesday with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going on injured reserve with a foot injury. His season is over. What should we make of Owusu-Koramoah’s second season? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discuss that to start our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk podcast. They also get into Jack Conklin’s future in Cleveland and the Ravens quarterback situation.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

