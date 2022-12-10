Read full article on original website
Related
animalfair.com
Bringing Home A Puppy For Xmas? 10 Holiday Pet Proofing Tips!
Bringing a new pet home during the holidays can be an exciting and special time for your entire family. But for your new pet the event can be stressful if not done properly. Ease the pressure by following these 10 simple tips when you bring your new pet into your family.
animalfair.com
TOP 10 HOLIDAY DANGERS FOR CATS
The holiday season is upon us! Here’s important tips to remind cat parents s that there are some things they need to be wary of during this festive time of year!. To help keep our feline friends safe and healthy this holiday season please remember the following top 10 seasonal dangers for your cat in mind:
animalfair.com
Holiday Myth! Rudolph The Red-Nosed Caribou?
What some seasonal enthusiasts might not realize when singing the holiday classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is that the caribou and reindeer are the same species. Ole’ Saint Nick knew exactly what he was doing when choosing the reindeer; they are the domesticated variety of caribou and easily herded by elves and used for pulling sleighs long distances. As always location is everything, reindeers are found conveniently close to Santa’s North Pole workshop, primarily in Scandinavia, Siberia, Canada and Alaska.
animalfair.com
In Honor Of Baby Hope – Here Are Health Tips On Animal Congenital Heart Failure
Animal Fair Media’s Baby Hope was diagnosed with congenital heart failure (CHF) in mid 2017. Wendy Diamond and the entire AFM team have been truly saddened by her ongoing condition. She has been a loving pet, and an intricate mascot and champion for animal advocacy throughout the years. CHF is a chronic heart condition that doesn’t pump blood correctly to the heart. Baby is our hound hero and a real trooper. In honor of Baby we are sharing pertinent information on pet congenital heart failure tips, causes, symptoms, and treatments for all our pet parent viewers to check their pets in 2018, and beyond.
Comments / 0