High School Basketball | Camden boys take big early lead, hold off Perquimans

HERTFORD — Friday night’s non-conference road game against Perquimans got a little dicier than Camden head basketball coach Mark Harnly would have liked, but the Bruins took advantage of a strong first quarter to remain in front the whole way.

Camden left Perquimans with a 68-54 win after a 16-point lead dwindled down to a five-point lead and went back up to a 15-point lead late.

The game-high 16-point lead for the Bruins (4-2) came at the end of the opening quarter in which they dominated to a tune of 20-4.

It first was a 10-0 advantage with Brayson Harrell and J’Ron Pendleton beginning the run by making back-to-back layups a little more than 90 seconds into the game.

Jordan Cooper, who finished with a team-high 23 points, added two free throws to make it 6-0 and then hit his first of four triples to make it 9-0 2:15 in.

The run was capped off by a Romeo Paxton free throw before Keonte’ Foreman put the Pirates (0-4) on the board for the first time with a layup just over three minutes in.

A jumper from Shavoris Lewis Jr. made it 10-4, but Camden went right back to another 10-0 stretch to close out the first eight minutes.

Cooper scored the next five on two field goals, Paxton hit a triple and Brett Mansfield made it 20-4 with a jumper from near the free-throw line with 20 seconds to go.

“That’s how I want us to play,” Harnly said. “I thought we played well in the first quarter and I told (the team) it had nothing to do with who was on the floor, it had to do with the quality of shots.”

It looked as if the Bruins were poised to run away with the game as Perquimans just couldn’t get any shots to fall (2-for-14 in the first quarter), but the roles reversed in the next eight minutes.

Camden missed its first 13 shots, including eight 3-point attempts, in the second quarter until Xzavior Wiggins hit one a little more than five minutes in.

In those five minutes, the Pirates gradually chipped away with baskets from Foreman and Lewis and a Xavier Spellman 3-pointer sandwiched in between to get within 20-11.

Wiggins ended the Camden drought with a 3 to make it 23-11, but it was the first of five straight combined possessions of scoring between the two teams.

Spellman answered with another shot from beyond the arc and again hit a 3 on their next possession to get within 25-17.

The freshman then assisted Foreman, who led the Pirates with 22 points with Spellman following with six triples for 18 points, for a third straight Perquimans 3-pointer to get within 25-20 with 1:30 left in the half.

By halftime, it was a game again with Camden hanging on at 27-22.

“When you score a single-digit quarter like that and give up 20, it’s hard to recover from,” Perquimans head coach Colin Woodley said, “but we had a really strong second quarter… I felt our kids fought hard, but we just didn’t have enough in the tank to pull it off.”

All seven points for Camden in that quarter came from Wiggins and he continued to carry the guests into the third quarter with the Bruins’ first six points of the second half to put them up 33-25 just under two minutes in. He didn’t score before or after his 13 straight points.

Cooper was the first teammate to chime back in with a 3-pointer nearly a minute later to make it 36-28. He would also sink three free throws in a row after getting fouled behind the line to put the Bruins up 48-33 with 1:09 left in the quarter.

Camden was back to a comfortable enough lead as it went into the fourth up 50-37.

Perquimans only got as close as 58-48 the rest of the way.

The dagger came from Paxton who hit a corner triple and another from the top of the key on back-to-back possessions to make it 65-50 with 3:57 to go.

He finished with 13 points on four 3-pointers and a free throw.

“It was really good for him because he can really shoot it and he’s been struggling this year, so hitting some in some big moments maybe will get him going,” Harnly said.

Still looking for its first win of the young season, Perquimans heads to South Creek to open Four Rivers Conference play on Thursday.

Camden begins Northeastern Coastal Conference play at Pasquotank on Tuesday.

“I set a goal the other night: Let’s (beat) everybody in the (conference) at least once,” Harnly said. “We’re capable of beating everyone in our league; we’re also capable of getting beat by everybody in our league.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Perquimans 59, Camden 32: The Lady Pirates (3-1) were dominant throughout their win Friday night at home against the Lady Bruins (3-2).

After Camden’s Faith Underwood started the game off with a 3-pointer one minute in, J’Tia Watson got Perquimans on the board with an offensive putback to make it 3-2.

Then, Lailana Harris began to take over in the scoring department.

Harris had 13 of what turned into 19 Perquimans first-quarter points, on her way to a game-high 23 points, as the Lady Pirates led 19-8 after the first eight minutes.

She was the team’s leading scorer last year as a freshman, Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said, and her role has only expanded.

“This year, she’s taken on a bigger role playing off the ball,” he said. “She’s had to come in and be a leader this year and help us offensively and defensively.

After Underwood’s game-opening triple, Camden struggled to hold on to the ball with 10 turnovers on its next 11 possessions. The only non-turnover possession in that span was another three points from Underwood on three foul shots.

Underwood, wearing No. 11 on her jersey like Harris, was coming off a 35-point effort in the Lady Bruins’ 48-46 win at Riverside-Martin Tuesday.

She made seven triples in that one and made four on Friday night as she led Camden again with 19 points.

Camden head coach Rick Heckler noted that the Lady Bruins were playing short-handed.

“The result was they wore us down,” Heckler said. “They shot the ball well and rebounded well, we didn’t do a good job of boxing them out.”

Perquimans built its lead up to 34-16 by halftime and 49-23 after the third quarter.

Following Harris in scoring were Indya Long and Crishya Sellers both scoring seven points in the win.

“We’re starting to gel together,” Burke said. “The girls are starting to see the vision, working together and finding the open person. That’s what it’s going to take to win ball games.”