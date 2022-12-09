Welcome to the Roblox RB Battles experience. Face off against your friends and fellow Robloxians in more than 25 mini-games, and become the number one player! Level up, earn coins, and you can explore the secrets the city has to offer when you don't want to battle. Then, sit back and relax as you watch your favorite YouTubers and other Roblox A-listers go head-to-head in the same challenges!

