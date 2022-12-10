ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

British nurses begin first ever strike as pay dispute deepens

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - National Health Service nurses in Britain will strike on Thursday in their first ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay ramps up pressure on already-stretched hospitals at one of the busiest times of year.
The Guardian

Job discrimination faced by ethnic minorities convinces public about racism

Researchers believe they may have found the best way to convince the public that racism is a real problem and requires major change: tell them about an Oxford University study exposing discrimination faced by job applicants. A groundbreaking project exploring how better to boost public support for action against systemic...

