Read full article on original website
Related
British nurses begin first ever strike as pay dispute deepens
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - National Health Service nurses in Britain will strike on Thursday in their first ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay ramps up pressure on already-stretched hospitals at one of the busiest times of year.
Children of the Taliban review – this beautiful documentary is an absolute must-watch
There are too many moving scenes to count as we follow four youngsters living in Kabul. This is thought-provoking TV that’s full of hopes, dreams – and the absolute necessity of education
Job discrimination faced by ethnic minorities convinces public about racism
Researchers believe they may have found the best way to convince the public that racism is a real problem and requires major change: tell them about an Oxford University study exposing discrimination faced by job applicants. A groundbreaking project exploring how better to boost public support for action against systemic...
Closing of Jesuit abuse case left victims feeling betrayed, expert says
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - One of the Catholic Church's top sexual abuse experts has called for a review of how his own Jesuit order and the Vatican handled allegations against an internationally known priest and artist.
Comments / 0