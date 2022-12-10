ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend and David Brown star in ‘Finding Harmony’: Here’s everything we know

What happens when you bring a community together through singing? What happens when a famous chorus director has one week to make magic happen with complete strangers?. John Legend calls on David Brown to bring magic to Springfield, Ohio for “Finding Harmony.” The music special will premiere on Wednesday, December 14 (12/14/2022) at 10 p.m. ET. Stream the special on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and other live streaming services listed below.
OHIO STATE
