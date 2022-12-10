Read full article on original website
Related
John Legend and David Brown star in ‘Finding Harmony’: Here’s everything we know
What happens when you bring a community together through singing? What happens when a famous chorus director has one week to make magic happen with complete strangers?. John Legend calls on David Brown to bring magic to Springfield, Ohio for “Finding Harmony.” The music special will premiere on Wednesday, December 14 (12/14/2022) at 10 p.m. ET. Stream the special on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and other live streaming services listed below.
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0