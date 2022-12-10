Read full article on original website
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With Christmas just around the corner, many are wondering how they can watch all of the new holiday programming released by Hallmark’s competitor Great American Family. Owned by Great American Media, Great American Family has found itself juggling multiple names and is commonly referred to as GAC or GAC Family. The network offers conservative, family-orientated programming and is overseen by ex-Hallmark CEO and president, Bill Abbott. The company has poached tons of talent from Hallmark, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jessica Lowndes. With this star-studded cast and festival titles like A...
What happens when you bring a community together through singing? What happens when a famous chorus director has one week to make magic happen with complete strangers?. John Legend calls on David Brown to bring magic to Springfield, Ohio for “Finding Harmony.” The music special will premiere on Wednesday, December 14 (12/14/2022) at 10 p.m. ET. Stream the special on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and other live streaming services listed below.
It has literally become a house divided on “The Challenge: Ride or Dies,” as TJ’s latest twist forced the show’s titular pairs to join opposing teams. Now, fan’s will see what’s in store in a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 14 (12/14/2022). The...
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
It’s been more than a decade since history fans tuned in to watch “National Treasure” with Nicolas Cage. It’s also been 18 years since Cage’s character, Ben, stole the Declaration of Independence. If you’re a fan of the original movies, you might be interested in...
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
