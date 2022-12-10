ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

kentuckytoday.com

One year later, Mayfield slowly coming back after tornado

Until the Jesus returns, December 10, 2021, will live in infamy for citizens of Mayfield, Kentucky. That night, “The Beast” tore through town. Just before 9:30 that evening, one of the strongest tornadoes to hit the United States in the past decade—a storm so ferocious it moved one National Weather meteorologist to nickname it “the Beast”—roared through the center of downtown Mayfield. What the nocturnal beast left in its wake was hard to fathom: 1,300 homes and businesses severely damaged or completely destroyed, nine late-shift workers killed at a candle factory on the outskirts of Mayfield and 24 total killed in Mayfield/Graves County.
WBKR

Kentucky's Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye

MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear visits Mayfield, Ky., one year after deadly tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Ky. And as they have been building back up, those affected are getting a helping hand. Three different families are being generously given a new home after they lost their own last year. Leslie...
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
WBKO

Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
WTHR

Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match

VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
kbsi23.com

Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
