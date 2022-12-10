Read full article on original website
Watch live: Severe threat in South ramps up, again, as tornadic storms push east
We're in the thick of a severe weather outbreak impacting millions of Americans on the warm side of a coast-to-coast storm tracking across the country.
kentuckytoday.com
One year later, Mayfield slowly coming back after tornado
Until the Jesus returns, December 10, 2021, will live in infamy for citizens of Mayfield, Kentucky. That night, “The Beast” tore through town. Just before 9:30 that evening, one of the strongest tornadoes to hit the United States in the past decade—a storm so ferocious it moved one National Weather meteorologist to nickname it “the Beast”—roared through the center of downtown Mayfield. What the nocturnal beast left in its wake was hard to fathom: 1,300 homes and businesses severely damaged or completely destroyed, nine late-shift workers killed at a candle factory on the outskirts of Mayfield and 24 total killed in Mayfield/Graves County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky tornado survivors to receive $1,000 checks from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
WEST KENTUCKY — In Mayfield on Saturday for a ceremony commemorating one year since the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday announced that the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be sent directly to tornado survivors. Beshear said 10,000 checks,...
'I was worried': Storm chaser captures massive Louisiana tornado with drone
FOUR FORKS, La. – From watching a tornado roll a truck back in March to capturing a massive tornado in Louisiana Tuesday evening, storm chaser Brian Emfinger is no stranger to capturing insane tornado videos.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
'Particularly Dangerous Situation': Strong tornado threat in South as deadly severe weather outbreak continues
A multiday severe weather outbreak is expected to spawn additional tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail across parts of the South through Thursday on the warm side of a coast-to-coast storm tracking across the U.S.
Incredible videos show tornadoes carving deadly path of destruction across Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
The South continues to be battered by a severe weather outbreak that spawned several tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Tuesday, and incredible videos and photos show the storms carving a deadly path of destruction across the region.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear visits Mayfield, Ky., one year after deadly tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Ky. And as they have been building back up, those affected are getting a helping hand. Three different families are being generously given a new home after they lost their own last year. Leslie...
Watch live: Millions under threat from severe storm outbreak
A severe weather outbreak is expected to spawn tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail across parts of the South each day through Thursday on the warm side of a coast-to-coast storm tracking across the U.S.
Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
Mother, 8-year-old son found dead after EF-2 tornado in Louisiana
A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed, and dozens of people were injured after tornadoes swept through Louisiana on Tuesday night.
Imagery shows heavy snow, significant icing as blizzard continues to blast Plains
A crippling blizzard is still blasting the northern Plains and Midwest with snow and ice, snarling traffic and leading to multiple crashes.
Crippling blizzard brings whiteout conditions as major winter storm barrels through northern Plains
A blizzard is barreling through the north bringing a major ice storm and heavy snow to the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas and southwestern Minnesota.
wpsdlocal6.com
Nationwide report shows 'maternity care deserts' in Local 6 region, illustrates lack of maternity care access in rural areas
PADUCAH — In the United States, 6.9 million women and nearly 500,000 births are affected by a lack of access to quality maternity care, according to a report from the March of Dimes. The national nonprofit, which focuses on health care improvements for mothers and babies, says there are...
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
WBKO
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
kbsi23.com
Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY
MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
