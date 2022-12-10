Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles: TWEAK TRIPE EMBLEM STITCH

Answer: The bees were in no hurry to finish making honey and wanted to take – THEIR SWEET TIME

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Of course, people told me, 'Mikey, you will never be an actor. You don't have the look. You're ugly." – Michael Clarke Duncan

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

AS SOON AS I SAW YOU, I KNEW A GRAND ADVENTURE WAS GOING TO HAPPEN. – A.A. MILNE, "WINNIE THE POOH"

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

A BUNCH OF FEMALE FILM EDITORS WHO BANDED TOGETHER TO FORM A SINGING GROUP: THE SPLICE GIRLS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CLAM SNAIL OYSTER MUSSEL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

VISIT, TRIVIA, AFRAID, DIVERSE, EDGIER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CLINGS SCHLOCKY CAPITAL MINISTER READING PROLOGUE OBBLIGATO

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Magnificent waterway

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022