Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TWEAK TRIPE EMBLEM STITCH
Answer: The bees were in no hurry to finish making honey and wanted to take – THEIR SWEET TIME
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Of course, people told me, 'Mikey, you will never be an actor. You don't have the look. You're ugly." – Michael Clarke Duncan
Cryptoquote
AS SOON AS I SAW YOU, I KNEW A GRAND ADVENTURE WAS GOING TO HAPPEN. – A.A. MILNE, "WINNIE THE POOH"
Cryptoquip
A BUNCH OF FEMALE FILM EDITORS WHO BANDED TOGETHER TO FORM A SINGING GROUP: THE SPLICE GIRLS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CLAM SNAIL OYSTER MUSSEL
Lexigo
VISIT, TRIVIA, AFRAID, DIVERSE, EDGIER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- CLINGS
- SCHLOCKY
- CAPITAL
- MINISTER
- READING
- PROLOGUE
- OBBLIGATO
Find the Words
Magnificent waterway
Kubok
