St. Petersburg teen gets 4 years in prison for fatal shooting of uncle

Carlos McNair, 17, was sentenced to four years prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month. [ Photo provided / St. Petersburg Police Department ]

A St. Petersburg teenager accused of killing his uncle, a well-known local barber, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison last month, court records show.

Carlos McNair, 17, turned himself in to the police on July 28, 2021, after he was accused of killing Anthony Tyrone Link, 37, about a week earlier at a family gathering.

According to St. Petersburg police, McNair and Link got into an argument at a home located at 2576 16th Ave. S in St. Petersburg around 11:45 p.m. on July 20.

Family members told Link to leave the gathering, and as he was driving away, McNair shot multiple rounds at his uncle, police said. One of the rounds struck Link in the abdomen, according to police reports.

Link drove away before crashing his car in the Wildwood Heights neighborhood, in the 1500 block of 26th Street S, police said. Upon responding to the scene, authorities found Link dead in his car.

After he turned himself in, McNair was charged with second-degree murder.

The Pinellas-Pasco Public Defender’s Office, which represented McNair, initially proposed that the case be transferred to juvenile court, but prosecutors decided to keep the case in adult court. However, they reduced the charge to manslaughter.

When deciding what sentence to seek for McNair — and whether to pursue the case in adult court — prosecutors weighed several factors, said Robert Bruce, a lead trial attorney at the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office. .

Bruce said there was testimony that McNair had threatened other people besides his uncle at the residence. But prosecutors also considered his age and lack of a prior criminal record. Link’s parents, who are also McNair’s grandparents, were “inclined to agree” to a juvenile sentence, Bruce said — another factor that prosecutors considered.

“We tried to fashion a sentence that had a punitive part and still offered an opportunity for rehabilitation as well,” Bruce said.

Family members for Link and McNair did not return requests for interviews with the Tampa Bay Times made via the state attorney’s office and the public defender’s office.

Chief Assistant Public Defender Greg Williams said both prosecutors and public defenders evaluated the strength of the evidence and weighed the family’s wishes when coming to a resolution in the case.

“Juvenile homicide cases are extremely difficult to defend — and extremely difficult to prosecute as well,” Williams said. “This case was resolved based upon the cooperation of the state attorney and the defense.”

McNair pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Nov. 4 before Judge William Burgess. The teen received credit for 438 days served in the Pinellas County Jail — roughly a year and two months. He will serve two years’ probation after he is released from prison.