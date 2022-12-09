ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

newsdakota.com

Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree

JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
JAMESTOWN, ND
fergusnow.com

Stolen Vehicle Starts High Speed Chase in Wahpeton on Sunday

Sunday Wahpeton Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton. Officers observed the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony vehicle stop in the 100 block of 1st Street North. The suspect fled at a high...
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
FARGO, ND
fergusnow.com

Wahpeton Police Investigating Critical Incident

Update: Sunday Wahpeton Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton. Officers observed the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony vehicle stop in the 100 block of 1st Street North. The suspect fled at a...
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Moorhead man seriously injured after crashing into Fargo walkover bridge

FARGO (KFGO) – A 51-year-old Moorhead man suffered serious injuries after crashing into two concrete pillars that support the Fargo walkover bridge west of University Drive on I-94 Friday evening. According to the Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound near mile marker 351 around 6:30 p.m. when his pickup...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three injured in crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
POLK COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

No one injured in nursing home fire over the weekend

(Fergus Falls, MN)--No one is injured after a laundry room fire at a Fergus Falls nursing home. The blaze reportedly broke out at the Minnesota Veterans Home yesterday afternoon in the northeast part of the building. Fire officials say the sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived. Officials say the fire was unintentional and started in a ceiling ventilation fan.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 9, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Aaron Robert Evenson, 39, of Fargo, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Jacob Angel Anguiano, 20, of Crookston, for DUI of any Amount of Schedule I/II Drugs that was not Marijuana. Jacob...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

“ASK a TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has another segment of "Ask a Trooper." Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?
DETROIT LAKES, MN
newsdakota.com

Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94

WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Tow and snow: preparations for winter storm in the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a winter storm or two in the midwest to realize one of the most imortant things you can do is prepare. And while some are preparing by stocking up on groceries or show shovels, others are preparing to ensure that we’re able to get there. And Fargo Public Works says that their staffing is the best it’s been for some time, and that they will be able to work around the clock.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo officials seeking public comment for road reconstruction project slated to begin in 2025

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo is seeking public comments in preparation for a possible reconstruction project. The City of West Fargo is hosting a public input meeting for a proposed road reconstruction project projected to begin in 2025. The project would look to rebuild 9th Street NE, from Main Avenue E to 12th Avenue NE, and 7th Avenue E from 9th Street NE to the western edge of the Fargo city line. As it stands, the project would look to build street lighting, pedestrian facilities like benches or bike paths, provide railroad crossing updates, and implements stormwater drains along with other utilities.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
MOORHEAD, MN

