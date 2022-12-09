Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
fergusnow.com
Stolen Vehicle Starts High Speed Chase in Wahpeton on Sunday
Sunday Wahpeton Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton. Officers observed the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony vehicle stop in the 100 block of 1st Street North. The suspect fled at a high...
valleynewslive.com
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
fergusnow.com
Wahpeton Police Investigating Critical Incident
Update: Sunday Wahpeton Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton. Officers observed the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony vehicle stop in the 100 block of 1st Street North. The suspect fled at a...
valleynewslive.com
Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
valleynewslive.com
Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
froggyweb.com
Moorhead man seriously injured after crashing into Fargo walkover bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – A 51-year-old Moorhead man suffered serious injuries after crashing into two concrete pillars that support the Fargo walkover bridge west of University Drive on I-94 Friday evening. According to the Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound near mile marker 351 around 6:30 p.m. when his pickup...
valleynewslive.com
Three injured in crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
voiceofalexandria.com
No one injured in nursing home fire over the weekend
(Fergus Falls, MN)--No one is injured after a laundry room fire at a Fergus Falls nursing home. The blaze reportedly broke out at the Minnesota Veterans Home yesterday afternoon in the northeast part of the building. Fire officials say the sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived. Officials say the fire was unintentional and started in a ceiling ventilation fan.
valleynewslive.com
Winter conditions may be cause for two-vehicle crash; Three people hurt
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Snowy and icy conditions may be the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Becker County that left three people injured. The crash happened on Highway 34 about 25 minutes east of Detroit Lakes. A pickup truck and an SUV were both on Highway 34,...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Aaron Robert Evenson, 39, of Fargo, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Jacob Angel Anguiano, 20, of Crookston, for DUI of any Amount of Schedule I/II Drugs that was not Marijuana. Jacob...
voiceofalexandria.com
“ASK a TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has another segment of "Ask a Trooper." Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
740thefan.com
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
kvrr.com
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person. The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday. Both days from 4 p.m....
valleynewslive.com
Tow and snow: preparations for winter storm in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a winter storm or two in the midwest to realize one of the most imortant things you can do is prepare. And while some are preparing by stocking up on groceries or show shovels, others are preparing to ensure that we’re able to get there. And Fargo Public Works says that their staffing is the best it’s been for some time, and that they will be able to work around the clock.
valleynewslive.com
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo officials seeking public comment for road reconstruction project slated to begin in 2025
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo is seeking public comments in preparation for a possible reconstruction project. The City of West Fargo is hosting a public input meeting for a proposed road reconstruction project projected to begin in 2025. The project would look to rebuild 9th Street NE, from Main Avenue E to 12th Avenue NE, and 7th Avenue E from 9th Street NE to the western edge of the Fargo city line. As it stands, the project would look to build street lighting, pedestrian facilities like benches or bike paths, provide railroad crossing updates, and implements stormwater drains along with other utilities.
valleynewslive.com
WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freedom Elementary’s principal is looking to get out of his contract with West Fargo Public Schools. Members of the WFPS school board are expected “review and take action on a release of contract request from Jeffry Johnson” during Monday’s meeting.
valleynewslive.com
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
