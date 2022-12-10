ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan Falls for Jason Aldean’s Prank [Watch]

One has to wonder if at the end of Jason Aldean's prank call to Luke Bryan, the "Country On" singer considered calling the cops. Bryan asked Aldean if he was in danger or distressed four separate times and got responses that were either confusing, evasive or wildly out of context. Twice Aldean said he loved his friend or missed him. Then, he quickly said he needed to hop off the phone, but he never gave a reason!
