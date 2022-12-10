Museum of the Albemarle: EC supply base critical to Wrights' successful flights

As the holiday season approaches, we are filled with memories of Christmas and the presents and people who touched our lives. There was a December 119 years ago when two brothers from Dayton, Ohio made a discovery that many consider one of the greatest gifts in modern times: the gift of powered airplane flight. On Dec. 17, 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright made the first successful airplane flights.

Some wonder why or how this event occurred in northeastern North Carolina. According to Tom Crouch, author of “The Bishop’s Boys” and director emeritus of the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum of Air and Space, the Wrights were lured here by a letter from William Tate, postmaster in Kitty Hawk at the time.

I asked Crouch how the Wrights found out about Kitty Hawk. He said Wilbur Wright had written a series of letters inquiring about environmental conditions to weather watchers associated with the U.S. Lifesaving Service along the Eastern Seaboard. The weather watchers recorded wind speeds, tides, storms, shoaling and related conditions affecting shipping along North Carolina’s Outer Banks known as the Graveyard of the Atlantic.

In his response to Wilbur’s letter, Tate said the Wright brothers would find many friendly and helpful people living in the area. In 1900 the Outer Banks were only accessible by boat; it was a remote island populated by fishermen and their families, and lifesavers. It contained seasonal cottages, mostly for Albemarle families, who lived there during summer months, and Manteo, a farming village and the county seat for Dare County. The bridge connecting the Outer Banks to the mainland of North Carolina was constructed in 1932, in advance of the opening of the Wright Brothers Memorial National Monument.

The Wright brothers were very resourceful in routing their trip across the mid-Atlantic states by train, but the rail line ended in Elizabeth City, the shipping hub and supply base for northeastern North Carolina.

Wilbur made the initial trip alone and arrived on Sept. 8, 1900, at the train depot in Elizabeth City, a transportation hub near the Pasquotank River where both train and ship cargo was loaded to supply the region’s inner banks and Outer Banks.

A drayman loaded his baggage onto a horse and cart, and he rode across the Poindexter Creek to Poindexter Street. He stayed in the Arlington Hotel on Water Street and met the manager, Miniard J. Sawyer, who would become the Wright brothers’ friend. The Wrights preferred the hotel with a cistern on top that could provide gravity fed running water to the rooms below.

Wilbur asked several ship captains if they could carry him to Kitty Hawk. In his letters of correspondence to his sister Kate, Wilbur stated that none seemed to know of Kitty Hawk until he asked Israel Perry, whose sharpie with a small cabin built on its deck was moored at the river.

Perry was originally from Kitty Hawk and agreed to take Wilbur to William Tate’s house. The trip of 28 nautical miles took four days, due to a hard north wind. The Wrights’ trips to Kitty Hawk and discovery of the supply base provided in Elizabeth City would factor into the ultimate success of the discovery of heavier-than-air flight.

From 2000 to 2003, Museum of the Albemarle was part of the National Centennial of the First Flight Celebration. We worked with Elizabeth City Airport and the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce and titled the project, “The First Leg of Flight.”

The museum provided the research for the designation of nine sites associated with the Wright brothers’ visits to Elizabeth City. These historic markers are positioned around downtown and extend from Waterfront Park to Mid-Atlantic Christian University, the original location of the Norfolk- Southern Railroad depot.

During the celebration the museum also produced and sponsored four plays, which were based on historical facts, written with dialogue to capture the lives of Orville and Wilbur Wright and their adventures in Elizabeth City and the Albemarle region.

I also met Crouch while touring the Air and Space Museum in Washington with family. He showed us a cast bronze map of the trek the two brothers made from Dayton to the Outer Banks. Prominently displayed on the mainland of North Carolina is Elizabeth City, with patina from the many hands that are allowed to touch it.

I asked Crouch about the possibility of flight occurring at Kitty Hawk without Elizabeth City as a supply base. He stated that it could not have happened without the assistance of “helpful and friendly people” and Elizabeth City.

During Christmas, after the feasts and presents, we invite you to stroll the aviation trail and stand in the steps of the two brothers who made flight possible for the world. We have tour brochures/maps in the lobby of the museum and an online component to assist as you walk the trail at your pleasure.

Here is the link to the digital experience, Wright Brothers In The Albemarle: Walking Tour Experience: https://moa.stqry.app/1/tour/11338/.

On behalf of the museum and Friends of the Museum we wish you a merry Christmas! Please visit us during the New Year!

Don Pendergraft is director of Regional Museums.