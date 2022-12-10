Read full article on original website
Arn Anderson Shares His Hopes For Son Brock In Pro Wrestling
On a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics including what his hopes for son Brock’s wrestling career could look like. Here are the highlights:. Being voted best interview in 1990 by the Wrestling Observer:. “At the time, you take it with a...
Becky Lynch Calls WWE Raw Star The Future Of The Wrestling Business
Becky Lynch spoke about a wide range of topics while doing an interview with Verge. During it, she praised WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley and noted that she believes the rising star is ‘incredible’. “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen....
Tessa Blanchard Names WWE & AEW Wrestlers As Dream Opponents
During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard named several stars she wants to face. Blanchard noted that AEW’s Red Velvet had impressed her recently. She also named WWE’s Natalya and Charlotte Flair:. “People ask me this all the time. There are...
Former WWE Writer Wonders If John Cena Breaking WWE World Title Record Is Important
From 2002 to 2017, John Cena competed in the WWE as a full-time wrestler before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as either the WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns, are his greatest professional achievement.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/15/2022 (Kylie Rae and WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Milwaukee, WI to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Dana Brooke defeated Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) * Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on...
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/16/2022
The December 16 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Lucien Price and Bronco Nima defeated Bryson Montana and Oba Femi. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET...
D’ Lo Brown Reflects On His Latest Run With IMPACT
The legendary D’Lo Brown recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on his latest run with IMPACT, as well as providing some behind-the-scenes insight on the promotion’s popular Aces & Eights faction. Highlights from the signing can be found below.
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,128 tickets and there are 1,010 left. The setup for the show is 7,138 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:. Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa Bliss...
Impact Re-Opens Match of the Year Voting Due to “Near-Hour-Long Classic”, Full Uncut Video Released
Last Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode was headlined by a near-hour-long match between Mike Bailey and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander that has received significant praise from wrestlers and fans. As seen in the YouTube embed below, Impact has released full video of the Bailey vs. Alexander bout. The video...
NJPW Announces Card For World Tag League and Super Junior Tag league Finals Event
NJPW has revealed the full card for Wednesday’s World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the World Tag League finals, while Lio Rush and YOH take on Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League finals. Here is the lineup:
Jake Roberts Talks How Roddy Piper Always Made The Audience Believe In His Work
On a recent edition of The Snake Pit, Jake “The Snake” Roberts reminisced on the late WWE Hall of Famer, Roddy Piper. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “He’s another one of those guys who didn’t need a belt. But had Vince seen the light and worked with Piper, I think it would have been just unbelievable because Viper was such a strong character.”
Former WWE Star Was Originally Supposed To Go By The Rock Name
Early in 1997, Ken Shamrock joined WWE and refereed the WrestleMania 13 Submission Match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin as a special guest referee. By the end of the year, Shamrock had developed into a wrestler in his own right and had matches with stars like The Rock, The Undertaker, Owen Hart, and others.
New Matches Revealed for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. The women’s tag team match was announced following the backstage brawl at Deadline....
Wheeler Yuta Promises That The Blackpool Combat Club Will Be More Aggressive Going Forward
AEW star and new ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta recently joined the Battlegrounds podcast to discuss a wide range of rasslin-related topics, including Yuta’s thoughts on the state of the Blackpool Combat Club now that William Regal is leaving, and whether he thinks Nigel McGuinness would be a suitable replacement. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage Update On Pitches For WWE NXT Talent Call Ups
There have been pitches for numerous NXT talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, according to Fightful Select. NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated that “WWE higher-ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience since they’re largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.”
Seth Rollins Earns Title Shot, Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has earned a title shot. Tonight’s WWE RAW main event saw Rollins defeat Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. WWE has not announced when the title match will take place. During the match, the referee jumped out of...
Full Details on ROH HonorClub Return
Tony Khan Announces Relaunch of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub Platform. — More than two decades of Ring of Honor Content Now Available For $9.99/Month, With New PPV and TV Content To Come — December 11, 2022 – On the heels of a momentous Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view...
Matt Hardy and Private Party, Tay Melo, The Factory and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will look to take their record together to 6-1, while Tay Melo has a warm-up before her Winter Is Coming Dynamite match against Ruby Soho, Kip Sabian continues his chase to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and more.
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston Predict That Pretty Deadly Will Become A Bigger Act In WWE
New NXT tag team champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston (New Day) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype this evening’s episode of NXT on USA, where the duo commend the opponents they beat at Deadline this past weekend, Pretty Deadly. Check out what the New Day had to say about the former champs in the highlights below.
