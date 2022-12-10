Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/12/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. #1 Contender’s Match for the RAW Women’s Title: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss...
Card For Tonight’s NJPW Nemesis TV Tapings
NJPW is in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday night for an event titled NJPW Nemesis that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. STRONG Survivor Match for...
WWE NXT Deadline Results 12/10/2022
– The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us, and she’s joined by Sam Roberts and Denise Salcedo. The panel hypes tonight’s card. We go backstage to Kelly Kincaid, who is with Roxanne Perez. She’s drawn the #1 spot in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. She’s not happy but not sad either, and said she doesn’t know what the best position is because the match is new. She’s ready to get in the zone. Zoey Stark walks up and reveals she drew #2. Stark says she hopes Perez likes her time in the penalty box. We go back to the panel for a discussion on the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which will open the show. Sam predicts Stark to win, while Salcedo and the fans online go with Perez. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes interrupt from backstage. Trick praises Hayes, and Hayes hypes himself up, but he won’t reveal his spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The panel discusses tonight’s main event, and Sam goes with JD McDonagh as the winner, Salcedo and fans online predict Hayes will win.
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. Madi and Samantha Starr vs. Allysin Kay and Kayla Kassidy.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/15/2022 (Kylie Rae and WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Milwaukee, WI to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Dana Brooke defeated Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) * Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on...
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
Seth Rollins Earns Title Shot, Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has earned a title shot. Tonight’s WWE RAW main event saw Rollins defeat Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. WWE has not announced when the title match will take place. During the match, the referee jumped out of...
SPOILERS: Results From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Tapings 12/11/22
NJPW returned to the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Nemesis” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay defeated “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. Jay White and Kingston shot an angle...
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance Not Booked Through WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. It’s unclear whether she will just be in attendance for the show or appearing on the broadcast, but she’s being brought in. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW.
Big Title Change at WWE NXT Deadline Tonight
The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history. Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.
Former WWE Writer Wonders If John Cena Breaking WWE World Title Record Is Important
From 2002 to 2017, John Cena competed in the WWE as a full-time wrestler before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as either the WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns, are his greatest professional achievement.
Former WWE Star Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Their Gimmick
While appearing on Talk is Jericho with Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes talked about a wide range of topics. During it, Rhodes recalled meeting with Vince McMahon ahead of his debut as Goldust. “He [Vince] said androgynous. Vince said that the first time when he presented that character to me, I...
Kylie Rae and WWE NXT Stars Set to Work WWE Main Event Tapings
WWE is giving Kylie Rae a look before tonight’s WWE RAW tapings in Milwaukee. A new report from Fightful Select notes that former AEW, Impact and NWA star Rae is working a Main Event match to air later this week, apparently against Dana Brooke. Rae was in Orlando last...
Full Details on ROH HonorClub Return
Tony Khan Announces Relaunch of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub Platform. — More than two decades of Ring of Honor Content Now Available For $9.99/Month, With New PPV and TV Content To Come — December 11, 2022 – On the heels of a momentous Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view...
MJF Releases List Of People Who Will “Never Beat Him For The AEW Title”
AEW superstar and current world champion MJF took to Twitter this morning and released a list of all of the talents who will not defeat him for the world title. The Salt of the Earth drops some familiar names, adding some unique nicknames to each of his potential future opponents.
Jim Cornette Thinks Former WWE Champion Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger
AEW wrote William Regal off television after MJF attacked him. This happened after Regal helped MJF beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear. Regal is on his way out of the company as he’s returning to WWE next month. Jim Cornette gave his thoughts...
NJPW Announces Card For World Tag League and Super Junior Tag league Finals Event
NJPW has revealed the full card for Wednesday’s World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the World Tag League finals, while Lio Rush and YOH take on Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League finals. Here is the lineup:
AEW Makes Significant Backstage Hire In Former WWE Executive
AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production. A new report from PWInsider notes that Mansury will start working for AEW at tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite taping from Garland, TX. He was backstage for the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, but is now officially with the company.
Photo: Shotzi Shows Off X-Ray Of Broken Hand
Shotzi was attacked in the parking lot by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Rousey and Baszler slammed Shotzi’s hand in a car door. Shotzi suffered a broken hand in storyline as a result of the attack. Shotzi was advertised to face Baszler on the...
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
