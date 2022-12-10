Rollover crash leaving one injured in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a rollover crash on the 400 block of West Street in Pittsfield Friday night.

According to the Pittsfield Police, West Street was closed for some time due to the accident from Merriam to Euclid, but the street is now back open.

The operator of the vehicle was sent to Baystate Medical Center with what are believed to be minor injuries. Three parked cars were damaged in the accident, and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

