Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
valleynewslive.com
Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
valleynewslive.com
FPD looks to buy simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to further the training of their officers. The department is looking to buy a simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics. Currently, officers are provided with the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC), which focuses on vehicle handling and...
740thefan.com
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
fergusnow.com
Wahpeton Police Investigating Critical Incident
Update: Sunday Wahpeton Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton. Officers observed the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony vehicle stop in the 100 block of 1st Street North. The suspect fled at a...
valleynewslive.com
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
kvrr.com
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person. The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday. Both days from 4 p.m....
newsdakota.com
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
valleynewslive.com
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
kvrr.com
Sprinkler system helps contain fire at Fergus Falls nursing care facility
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A fire at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls forces residents to move to another part of the facility. On Saturday, the fire department responded around 1:00 p.m. after water sprinklers were set off. The department says the fire happened in the North...
valleynewslive.com
Tow and snow: preparations for winter storm in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a winter storm or two in the midwest to realize one of the most imortant things you can do is prepare. And while some are preparing by stocking up on groceries or show shovels, others are preparing to ensure that we’re able to get there. And Fargo Public Works says that their staffing is the best it’s been for some time, and that they will be able to work around the clock.
voiceofalexandria.com
No one injured in nursing home fire over the weekend
(Fergus Falls, MN)--No one is injured after a laundry room fire at a Fergus Falls nursing home. The blaze reportedly broke out at the Minnesota Veterans Home yesterday afternoon in the northeast part of the building. Fire officials say the sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived. Officials say the fire was unintentional and started in a ceiling ventilation fan.
valleynewslive.com
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
valleynewslive.com
Three hurt in crash between semi and SUV in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt after an SUV was hit by a semi in Wilkin County just before 10:30 Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was driving south on Highway 9 and a Jeep was driving east on Highway 55 when the Jeep failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi hit the jeep and all three people inside were hurt.
kvrr.com
City of Moorhead is trying to find who leaked Fire Dept. email, employee says
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead Fire Department employee says the city hired a Twin Cities-area attorney to figure out who leaked an internal email that’s highly critical of department leadership. The email was obtained in November by KVRR News. All six fire department captains and a battalion...
fergusnow.com
No Injuries in Fergus Falls Veterans Home Fire
The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded at 1:12 PM on Saturday December 10th for a fire at the Minnesota Veterans Home located at 1821 Park Street. A general fire alarm activation of a heat detector and water flow alarm was reported along with staff onsite calling 911 confirming there was a fire in the North East wing of the building.
valleynewslive.com
“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
Times-Online
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo after a crash Friday evening on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the 51-year-old was headed eastbound around 6:30 p.m. when he left the highway just before the University exit and smashed into both concrete pillars that support the south side of the Red River walk over bridge.
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
Comments / 0