Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
IIHS Gearing Up For Heavier EV Crash Tests: Video
All-electric vehicles offer a range of benefits and advantages, but for now, EVs tend to be quite a bit heavier than their ICE-powered equivalents, primarily due to the battery packs. As such, vehicle crash testing needs to adapt to compensate, as demonstrated in the following video from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
gmauthority.com
Chevy Brand Average Transaction Price Down 5.2 Percent In November 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) of a new Chevy vehicle dropped 5.2 percent to $47,954 per vehicle in November 2022 compared to $50,573 during the same month last year. According to a report from Kelly Blue Book and Cox Automotive, the ATP for a new Chevy vehicle followed a similar trend month-over-month, falling 0.8 percent from an October 2022 ATP of $48,363 per vehicle.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado 1500 Recalled For DRLs That Don’t Deactivate
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2022 and 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 models due to an issue related to daytime running lights (DRLs) failing to deactivate. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with faulty DRLs don’t deactivate when the headlights are turned on, and fail to comply...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Trailblazer Receives Destination Freight Charge Increase
The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer is the third model year for the crossover, introducing a few updates and changes compared to the previous 2022 model year. Now, GM has increased the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer’s destination freight charge (DFC). The DFC for the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer is now set at $1,295,...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Sees Return Of Brembo Performance Brake Kit
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is now available to order with the Brembo Performance Front Brake kit, an option that hasn’t been offered on the light-duty pickup since the 2019 model year. The Performance Front Brake Kit (RPO code 5JL) is now offered as an LPO or dealer-installed option....
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Drag Races 850-Horsepower NASCAR Cup Car: Video
As is tradition for the nameplate, the C8 Corvette punches well above its weight, offering impressive mid-engine performance that bests rivals with double the price tag. Now, we’re watching as the C8 Corvette puts all that go-fast goodness to the test against an 850-horsepower NASCAR Cup Car in the following drag racing video.
gmauthority.com
Buick Electra E4 Spied Testing For First Time
Just last week, GM Authority was the first to report that GM has green-lit the Buick Electra-X concept for production, most likely as the Buick Electra E4. Now, spy photographers have captured an Electra E4 prototype testing on public roads for the very first time. Despite the tester being clad...
gmauthority.com
Here’s The 2024 GMC Sierra HD SLT: Photo Gallery
The excitement around the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra HD is building, and prospective customers are itching to see the refreshed heavy duty pickup in all its configurations. Now, GM Authority’s eagle-eyed photographers have exclusively captured the photos of the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in the SLT trim level.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Blazer Gets New Copper Bronze Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Blazer adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Copper Bronze Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Bronze hue. Assigned RPO code GLY and touch-up paint code WA-143H, Copper Bronze Metallic is one of nine exterior colors...
gmauthority.com
Michigan Approves Lear Plant Construction To Provide GM With Battery Disconnect Units
Lear Corporation is set to construct a new facility in Independence Township, Michigan. The new facility will supply GM with battery disconnect units for use in future GM EVs. Late this past October, Lear Corporation announced that had been selected as the exclusive supplier of battery disconnect units for new GM Ultium-based full-size SUVs and trucks through the 2030 calendar year. The selection expands on Lear’s existing business with GM, and represents the largest single electrification platform win for the company’s E-Systems division. Lear currently makes the majority of its annual revenue by supplying seats.
gmauthority.com
GM Will Offer Corvette E-Ray In Right-Hand-Drive: Exclusive
A few days ago, a 2024 Corvette E-Ray leak revealed new details about the upcoming Corvette hybrid model’s exterior and interior, including its widebody treatment, colors and wheel choices. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that the E-Ray will be offered in both left-hand-drive (LHD) and right-hand-drive (RHD) configurations.
gmauthority.com
IIHS Gives Chevy Equinox Poor Rating In Updated Moderate Overlap Front Test: Video
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently updated its moderate overlap front crash test to include a new focus on rear occupant safety. The results of the test included a “Poor” overall rating for the 2021 through 2023 Chevy Equinox. The Chevy Equinox was one of 15...
gmauthority.com
A Brief History Of Cadillac 2000-2022: Art And Science Era
After a busy couple of decades to conclude the 20th century, Cadillac kicked off the new millennium with cutting-edge technology and a return to racing. Night Vision was offered as an option in the 2000 Cadillac DeVille. It was the first time the technology was offered in a production car. Cadillac also made a dramatic return to competitive road racing with the four-liter twin-turbo Cadillac Northstar LMP racer.
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra HD Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
For December 2022, a GMC Sierra HD discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Sierra HD and 2023 Sierra HD, in both 2500 HD and 3500 HD configurations. No other incentives are available this month. GMC Sierra HD Incentives. GMC Sierra HD discount offers during...
gmauthority.com
GM Promotes Design Chief Michael Simcoe To Senior Vice President
GM just announced that Michael Simcoe has been promoted to senior vice president, Global Design. Previously, Simcoe served as vice president, Global Design. Simcoe will assume his new role on January 1st, 2023, and will continue to report to GM President Mark Reuss. Simcoe holds an Associate Diploma of Art...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Brazil Sales Down Five Percent In November 2022
Chevrolet Brazil sales decreased five percent to 27,052 units in November 2022. The figures rank GM as the second-largest car manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as third best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat and Volkswagen. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales were flat at...
gmauthority.com
GM Second-Worst Automaker For Fuel Economy In 2021, Says EPA
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently released its 2022 Automotive Trends Report, which evaluates 14 major car companies on greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy through the 2021 calendar year. According to the report, GM recorded the second-worst average fuel economy rating among the 14 automakers studied. Per the recent...
gmauthority.com
1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV Headed To Mecum Kissimmee
The Pontiac GTO debuted for the 1964 model year, but its beginnings were shaped by events nearly a decade earlier. The tragic crash at LeMans in 1955 that took the lives of racing driver Pierre Levegh, more than eighty spectators, and injured more than 180 others led the members of the Automobile Manufacturers Association to agree to refrain from competitive racing. The AMA members inked an agreement to that effect in 1957. Each manufacturer then began supporting privateers and others with backdoor assistance, parts, cars, and the like.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Terrain Desert Sand Metallic No Longer Available To Order
For the 2022 model year, the GMC Terrain introduced four new exterior paint colors, including Hunter Metallic, Cayenne Red Tintcoat, Marine Metallic, and Desert Sand Metallic. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 GMC Terrain can no longer available be ordered with the Desert Sand Metallic hue for the remainder of the model year.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Lyriq Sport To Launch This Week In China
One month after the world debut of the all-new 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD in China, GM Authority has learned that General Motors will officially launch the new Sport variant of Cadillac‘s electric crossover this week in the Asian country. The automaker recently ended the pre-sale period for the...
Comments / 0