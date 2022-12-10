The Pontiac GTO debuted for the 1964 model year, but its beginnings were shaped by events nearly a decade earlier. The tragic crash at LeMans in 1955 that took the lives of racing driver Pierre Levegh, more than eighty spectators, and injured more than 180 others led the members of the Automobile Manufacturers Association to agree to refrain from competitive racing. The AMA members inked an agreement to that effect in 1957. Each manufacturer then began supporting privateers and others with backdoor assistance, parts, cars, and the like.

