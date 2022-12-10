If you're looking for a high-octane action/comedy/thriller, look no further than "High Heat." The film stars Don Johnson and Olga Kurylenko as husband-and-wife duo Ray and Ana, who open their dream French cuisine restaurant. Ana is a skilled chef; her masterpieces quickly gain the attention of major outlets and immediately bring a lot of attention to the restaurant. That attention does not come without its perils, however, as it's quickly revealed that Ray took out a more than seven-figure loan from the mob to open the restaurant, and the mob now wants their money back. Enter WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page, who channels his inner mob boss as Dom, the ruthless gangster looking to cash in on the married couple's success.

